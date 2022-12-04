"It's called football" – Daria Kasatkina after USA's loss to Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Roland Garros semifinalist Daria Kasatkina took a mild swipe at USA after they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday.

At the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan, the 'Oranje' made a swift start, with Memphis Depay giving them a lead in the 10th minute. Veteran defender Daley Blind doubled their lead on the cusp of half-time, with Denzel Dumfries once again providing the assist.

Gregg Berhalter's men sought a way back into the contest as Haji Wright reduced arrears in the 76th minute. However, the Dutchmen swiftly reasserted their dominance, with Dumfries getting on the scoresheet nine minutes from time to cap off a fabulous individual performance.

In their first appearance at the World Cup in eight years, the 'Oranje' have become the first team to enter the last eight as the USA wondered what might have been.

Following the game, Kasatkina took a swipe at USA, who call the sport 'soccer', while it's known as football everywhere else. The Russian tweeted:

"It's called football."

Kasatkina might as well have referred to the vagaries of the game, where one team returns disappointed.

Nevertheless, it was a decent campaign for USA — who had the youngest team (25 years average age) at the Qatar World Cup. Berhalter's men had opened their campaign with a fighting 1-1 draw against Wales before holding England to a goalless draw. USA then beat Iran in a virtual knockout clash to seal their berth in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will take on Argentina in the first quarterfinal on Friday (December 9) at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen.

Daria Kasatkina ends 2022 in the top eight

Daria Kasatkina bowed out in the group stage at the WTA Finals.

Daria Kasatkina had a decent, if not spectacular, 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old went 41-22 for the year and reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros, losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

After missing Wimbledon, as Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from the Championships due to Russia's Ukraine invasion, Kasatkina won her first title of the year in San Jose.

A few early exits followed before she went all the way at the inaugural Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby to claim her second WTA Singles title of the season.

José Morgado @josemorgado Daria Kasatkina beats Coco Gauff 7-6(6), 6-3.



- Kasatkina vs. Garcia will decide the 2nd place. Daria Kasatkina beats Coco Gauff 7-6(6), 6-3.- Swiatek wins the group;- Gauff is OUT;- Kasatkina vs. Garcia will decide the 2nd place.

Despite consistency remaining an issue, she qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

Daria Kasatkina won her lone group-stage match against Coco Gauff but lost in a winner-takes-all clash with Caroline Garcia to crash out before the semifinals to end the year in the top eight.

