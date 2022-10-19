"It’s called speaking up for what’s right" - Martina Navratilova hits back at fan who criticized her for political views

Martina Navratilova is one of the most active celebrities on social media and often uses the platform to clearly express her views on political and social issues. She recently took to social media to reply to a fan who had harshly criticized her for her views on politics.

Navratilova celebrated her 66th birthday on Tuesday, October 18, and received a lot of messages from fans and fellow tennis greats. Among those was a special message from Billie Jean King on Twitter. Replying to King's post, a fan took aim at Navratilova, calling her "divisive."

"Unfortunately Martina has become a very divisive figure in tennis because of her militant political activism," read a reply to King's post.

Navratilova hit back at the comment, declaring that she is happy to "speak up for what's right."

"I sure hope so- only it’s called speaking up for what’s right:)," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

Meanwhile, Billie Jean King wished 'her dear friend' Navratilova on the occasion of her birthday with a heartfelt message. King also highlighted that both she and Navratilova hold a joint record of winning a staggering 20 Wimbledon titles (across singles and doubles).

"Please join me in wishing a very happy birthday to the tennis legend and my dear friend, @Martina! Fun Fact: Together, we share the record of 20 Wimbledon titles," King tweeted.

Navratilova thanked her fans for their birthday wishes through another post and used the opportunity to once again share awareness about an important issue.

"Thank you to all my tweeps here for your birthday wishes, very nice to hear from all of you- I will read them all:) Onwards and upwards!!!! And please VOTE wherever you live, whoever you vote for! VOTE!!! Because we are lucky to have that opportunity!!!" Navratilova expressed.

"Silence is consent" - Martina Navratilova urges other celebrities to use social media to express their views

Martina Navratilova recently opened up about the importance of social media in her life. The winner of 59 Grand Slam titles during her career, Navratilova said that she did not expect to be famous but recognized that she has a responsibility as a celebrity to use social media to clearly express herself and make a difference in society.

She believes that silence on an important matter equates to consent and that is not ideal in most situations. Navratilova urged fellow athletes and celebrities to speak up more often.

"I didn't sign up to be famous, I just played tennis," Martina Navratilova said during an interview with Dr. Lipi Roy. "But social media gave me the platform and I use it quite a lot."

"It depends on the personality of that person and the specific situation of course. I think when you have that platform, you've got to use it, because silence is consent, and most of the time that's not acceptable. So I wish more people will take it seriously," Navratilova said further.

