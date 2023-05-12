"It's clear as day what's making it inaccessible to many" - Tennis fans point out expensive tickets as reason for appalling Italian Open attendance

The turnout at the Italian Open has been very little so far and many fans online have opined that expensive tickets is a reason behind this.
Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia were in action on Thursday, May 11 but there were plenty of seats at Center Court and Pietrangeli.
The Grand Stand Arena saw a similar fate when Felix Auger-Aliassime played a thrilling match against Alexei Popyrin that lasted three hours and 15 minutes. The second-round match between Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa did not attract many people either.
Several tennis fans claimed that the ticket prices, which started at €90 were a key reason behind the empty seats. One fan claimed that the high prices made tennis inaccessible at the tournament.
"The ticket prices for Rome are insane. Everyone keeps trying to make tennis accessible and tried to mess with the format… when it’s clear as day what is making it inaccessible to many," the fan's tweet read.
Another fan slammed the prices for the Italian Open, stating:
"Wondered why more people on tt go to madrid than rome then i looked at the ticket prices one thing ab italians they are gonna scam you."
One fan claimed that the prices at the Italian Open were more expensive than the tickets for the opening rounds of the Grand Slams.
"It is even more expensive than the early rounds of GS tickets," the fan's tweet read.
Here are some more fan reactions:
Iga Swiatek thrashed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the Italian Open
Iga Swiatek started her title defense in Rome in spectacular fashion by thrashing 2021 French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0 on May 12. The Pole will next play Lesia Tsurenko in the third round. The winner of the match will face either 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova or Donna Vekic in the Round of 16.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Paula Badosa booked her place in the third round with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win over last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur. The Spaniard will next take on 32nd seed Marta Kostyuk for a place in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament. The likes of Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko, and Daria Kasatkina also reached the third round of the Italian Open.
In the men's singles tournament, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, and Felix Auger-Aliassime were among the players who booked their place in the last 32.