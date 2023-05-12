"It's clear as day what's making it inaccessible to many" - Tennis fans point out expensive tickets as reason for appalling Italian Open attendance

The turnout at the Italian Open has been very little so far and many fans online have opined that expensive tickets is a reason behind this.

Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia were in action on Thursday, May 11 but there were plenty of seats at Center Court and Pietrangeli.

José Morgado @josemorgado Yep, I know Roma is playing today but… this is a terrible look. With an Italian playing…



Sabalenka and Garcia’s matches also pretty empty.



Not sure if making these tournaments 10 days long was a great idea after all. Yep, I know Roma is playing today but… this is a terrible look. With an Italian playing… Sabalenka and Garcia’s matches also pretty empty. Not sure if making these tournaments 10 days long was a great idea after all. https://t.co/6uFjqFfcUg

The Grand Stand Arena saw a similar fate when Felix Auger-Aliassime played a thrilling match against Alexei Popyrin that lasted three hours and 15 minutes. The second-round match between Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa did not attract many people either.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Ticket prices? People not coming as usual till the second week? Odd cause this never happens in Rome. Del🇪🇺 mastodon.world/@Stroppa_Del @Stroppa_Del The smaller courts are pretty packed but this... The smaller courts are pretty packed but this... https://t.co/9psKc97420 Grandstand, where a top 10 ATP player is playing a 3h15 thriller, isn’t full either.Ticket prices? People not coming as usual till the second week? Odd cause this never happens in Rome. twitter.com/stroppa_del/st… Grandstand, where a top 10 ATP player is playing a 3h15 thriller, isn’t full either. Ticket prices? People not coming as usual till the second week? Odd cause this never happens in Rome. twitter.com/stroppa_del/st…

José Morgado @josemorgado Badosa vs. Jabeur.



Replies indicate the problem is ticket prices.



It's my last tweet about the subject but yeah... it's sad. Badosa vs. Jabeur.Replies indicate the problem is ticket prices.It's my last tweet about the subject but yeah... it's sad. https://t.co/fxfni2m11t

Several tennis fans claimed that the ticket prices, which started at €90 were a key reason behind the empty seats. One fan claimed that the high prices made tennis inaccessible at the tournament.

"The ticket prices for Rome are insane. Everyone keeps trying to make tennis accessible and tried to mess with the format… when it’s clear as day what is making it inaccessible to many," the fan's tweet read.

C’mon Museum! @ChumJetzeAnyone The ticket prices for Rome are insane. Everyone keeps trying to make tennis accessible and tried to mess with the format… when it’s clear as day what is making it inaccessible to many. The ticket prices for Rome are insane. Everyone keeps trying to make tennis accessible and tried to mess with the format… when it’s clear as day what is making it inaccessible to many.

Another fan slammed the prices for the Italian Open, stating:

"Wondered why more people on tt go to madrid than rome then i looked at the ticket prices one thing ab italians they are gonna scam you."

Vic 🐊 | LimDimi stan account @limuzinaxd wondered why more people on tt go to madrid than rome then i looked at the ticket prices one thing ab italians they are gonna scam you wondered why more people on tt go to madrid than rome then i looked at the ticket prices one thing ab italians they are gonna scam you

One fan claimed that the prices at the Italian Open were more expensive than the tickets for the opening rounds of the Grand Slams.

"It is even more expensive than the early rounds of GS tickets," the fan's tweet read.

nomad @lumos011 @RelevantTennis It is even more expensive than the early rounds of GS tickets!!🤯 @RelevantTennis It is even more expensive than the early rounds of GS tickets!!🤯

Here are some more fan reactions:

Ettore Timpanaro @EttoreTimpanaro @RelevantTennis Ridiculous, while Pietrangeli is of course packed as the ground prices are more normal... as a big tennis fan, I want to see tennis and would love to see Sinner playing, but if that's the price for just a 2nd round then better to go to other tournaments outside Italy. @RelevantTennis Ridiculous, while Pietrangeli is of course packed as the ground prices are more normal... as a big tennis fan, I want to see tennis and would love to see Sinner playing, but if that's the price for just a 2nd round then better to go to other tournaments outside Italy.

Arianna @AriannaTenisci @josemorgado It’s not about how long the tournament is but how expensive are the tickets @josemorgado It’s not about how long the tournament is but how expensive are the tickets

Alex | Tennis 🎾 @Alex_Boroch



Given my experience in Cagliari last week (100€/day at a challenger) I'm not shocked, but this is a massive shame, since Italy is (usually) a great tennis nation. Hope they'll fix it for the next season... Fil 🧢 @FilippoPompilii 11 di mattina con prezzo minore 90 euro, bravi tutti 11 di mattina con prezzo minore 90 euro, bravi tutti https://t.co/qhjqGRYJZK The side effects of the immense ticket prices in Rome are showing.Given my experience in Cagliari last week (100€/day at a challenger) I'm not shocked, but this is a massive shame, since Italy is (usually) a great tennis nation. Hope they'll fix it for the next season... twitter.com/FilippoPompili… The side effects of the immense ticket prices in Rome are showing. Given my experience in Cagliari last week (100€/day at a challenger) I'm not shocked, but this is a massive shame, since Italy is (usually) a great tennis nation. Hope they'll fix it for the next season... twitter.com/FilippoPompili…

m*rve @mercpie even my 5 year cousin could come up with a better slot Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis The Centre Court in Rome is almost empty despite Italy's best player Sinner on court. It's hard to imagine the situation will improve, even with the upcoming matches feat. Swiatek, Badosa, Jabeur.



As mentioned before, ticket prices started at 90 euros.



The Centre Court in Rome is almost empty despite Italy's best player Sinner on court. It's hard to imagine the situation will improve, even with the upcoming matches feat. Swiatek, Badosa, Jabeur.As mentioned before, ticket prices started at 90 euros. https://t.co/1hXzA854WZ not even the ticket prices but to schedule italy’s number 1 at 11 am on a friday morningeven my 5 year cousin could come up with a better slot twitter.com/relevanttennis… not even the ticket prices but to schedule italy’s number 1 at 11 am on a friday morning 😭 even my 5 year cousin could come up with a better slot twitter.com/relevanttennis…

Iga Swiatek thrashed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the Italian Open

Iga Swiatek in action at the Italian Open

Iga Swiatek started her title defense in Rome in spectacular fashion by thrashing 2021 French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0 on May 12. The Pole will next play Lesia Tsurenko in the third round. The winner of the match will face either 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova or Donna Vekic in the Round of 16.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Paula Badosa booked her place in the third round with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win over last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur. The Spaniard will next take on 32nd seed Marta Kostyuk for a place in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament. The likes of Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko, and Daria Kasatkina also reached the third round of the Italian Open.

In the men's singles tournament, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, and Felix Auger-Aliassime were among the players who booked their place in the last 32.

Poll : 0 votes