"It's clear that none of the youngsters today is going to come close to the Big 3; If I have to stay with one, I'll stay with Carlos Alcaraz" - John McEnroe

Former American tennis great John McEnroe has backed Carlos Alcaraz to be the closest to the 'Big 3' of tennis. He stated that none of the players from today's generation are close to the trio, but believes Carlos Alzaraz to be the one who could reach their level.

Carlos Alcaraz burst into the limelight after becoming the first player to beat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in consecutive matches in the same tournament on clay. The Spaniard has been on a roll so far this season, winning four singles titles in the five he's featured in.

Alcaraz is yet to win a Grand Slam title and has finished as a quarterfinalist twice, first at the 2021 US Open and then at Roland Garros in 2022.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, McEnroe gave his verdict on why he thought there wouldn't be any one or two players who dominate the tour this generation.

"It is clear that none of the youngsters today is going to come close to what we have seen from tennis players like Nadal, Federer and Djokovic, who are true legends. If I have to stay with one, I'll stay with Alcaraz," McEnroe said.

To put things into perspective, the trio of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have won 63 of the past 78 Grand Slam singles titles since the 2003 Australian Open.

Speaking about his style of play, McEnroe elaborated on how his style differs from most players of this generation. He also remarked how his height makes him different from the taller players like Alezander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

"He is an amazing athlete, but at the same time he is not very tall if you compare him to Zverev or Medvedev. Almost all the new ones play the same way, with a fast tennis pattern, but Carlos has something different," the former player said.

McEnroe also cited how the WTA tour has had many players in the Slam-winning pool and remarked that in a few years, with the departure of the 'Big 3', the ATP might also follow in the same footsteps of the WTA,

"I think the trend of the men's circuit will be like the WTA, with many players winning."

Shifting his focus to the US Open, the former player picked Cincinnati Open winner Borna Coric to win his maiden Grand Slam singles title. He also expressed his concerns over Daniil Medvedev's dip in form from last year's heroics, saying he might be affected by the war.

"It seemed that Daniil was going to be a consistent player, apparently last year, but I don't know if the war is affecting him or what exactly is happening to him. Among the favorites to win the US Open I put Borna Coric because of how she has played now in Cincinnati," McEnroe said.

Carlos Alcaraz in a five-way race to the top of ATP ranking

Carlos Alcaraz at the Western & Southern Open - Day 7

Spain's rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz could be on the verge of creating history. If he reaches the final of the US Open, he could become the youngest player ever to reach the top of the ATP rankings. In this scenario, however, he has to hope that his compatriot, Nadal, does not reach the final of the Grand Slam.

If achieved, 19-year-old Alcaraz would be the youngest player to climb to the top of the ATP ladder since Lleyton Hewton in 2001. The Australian reached the summit of the rankings as a 20-year-old.

Carlos Alcaraz is currently ranked fourth, his career-best in the ATP rankings.

