"It's crappy job, we're not paid enough"- Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill teases Italian as he crashes Australian Open presser after making final

Jannik Sinner had a hilarious interaction with his coach Darren Cahill during the latter’s press conference at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sinner has booked his place in his maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. The Italian did so with a monumental 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Following the match, Jannik Sinner talked to the press about his campaign so far and his upcoming final match. The World No. 4’s coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, were also invited for a separate press conference later.

Sinner crashed the coaches’ press conference, interrupting them by humorously asking:

"How is it to coach Jannik?"

Darren Cahill joked that the coaches are being underpaid by the tennis player. Hearing the Aussie’s complaint, the 22-year-old hilariously stormed out of the room.

"It's crappy job. We are not paid enough. The guy gives us a hard time all the time, and he's forever actually taking our money in cards games, and he gets a lot of enjoyment about that stuff," Cahill said, laughing.

Darren Cahill joined Jannik Sinner’s camp in June 2022, four months after the Italian hired his current head coach Simone Vagnozzi and replaced his entire team.

The Aussie coach has a rich resume, having previously coached former World No. 1s Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, and Simona Halep. While Vagnozzi handles the technical side of Sinner’s game, Darren Cahill oversees everything and helps the Italian and his team with the mental aspect.

"It was really rewarding" – Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill on Italian's Australian Open win over Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner pictured after his win over Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

Before the 2024 Australian Open semifinal, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic faced off six times on tour. While the Serb won their first three clashes, in 2021 at the Monte-Carlo Masters and twice at Wimbledon (2022, 2023), the Italian won two of their next three matches, at the 2023 ATP Finals and the Davis Cup.

Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill credited him for learning from his 2022 Wimbledon loss to the World No. 1, where he was initially two sets to love up.

"Jannik is absorbing a lot of information. Part of our role as coaches is to help him learn from experiences, and build that resilience. The match he played against Novak at Wimbledon went a long way to teaching Jannik where he needed to get better," he said in the press conference.

Speaking about watching Jannik Sinner's performance in the Australian Open semifinal against Djokovic, Cahill said that the experience was rewarding for the coaches.

“For us, as coaches, it was really rewarding to sit there and see him do some of those things. We knew that Novak was struggling in the first couple of sets. Everybody could see that. But we also knew that Novak was going to make a huge push in the third and fourth sets. He did an amazing job,” Cahill said.

Sinner will now face Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final as he vies for his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.