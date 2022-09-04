"It's crazy Kyrgios says I'm going to win the tournament, I would say he's one of the favorites" - Carlos Alcaraz on Nick Kyrgios after reaching US Open 4R

Carlos Alcaraz has played down talks of a title run in New York, instead saying that Nick Kyrgios is one of the favorites for the title after reaching the US Open fourth round on Saturday.

The teenager continued his serene progress through the draw, seeing off American Jenson Brooksby in straight sets to make it through to the second week at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard met some resistance in the third - as Brooksby went up a double break - but reeled off six straight games to book his place in the fourth round.

Third seed Alcaraz is yet to drop a set in his first three rounds, underlining his title credentials.

US Open Tennis @usopen Carlos Alcaraz quickly earns a spot in Round 4! Carlos Alcaraz quickly earns a spot in Round 4! https://t.co/DuSpgUXMa2

Meanwhile, Kyrgios is through to the second week at Flushing Meadows for the first time, dropping only one set in the first three rounds. The Australian is playing arguably the best tennis of his career, having won 18 of his last 21 matches. That includes a first Major final at Wimbledon (lost to Novak Djokovic) and a double at Washington DC.

Alcaraz said in his press conference that the Australian is one of the contenders for the title this fortnight while playing down his chances.

"For me (it) is crazy that Kyrgios says that I'm the favourite or I'm going to win the tournament. I would say he's one of the favourites as well. He has the level. I would say he's more serious off the court. I would say he plays unbelievable. Everybody knows that. Yeah, he's one of the favourites to win the tournament as well," said Carlos Alcaraz.

The third seed will next take on 2014 champion Marin Cilic on Monday in a blockbuster fourth-round clash. Kyrgios, meanwhile, will clash with top seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night in one of the potential matches of the second week.

"I played amazing today, I would say the best match at the moment" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the fourth round in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz was happy with his performance against Jenson Brooksby - calling it the best of the week.

"Well, I played amazing today," said Alcaraz. "I would say the best match at the moment. Yeah, I feel great to have played this match today, a great level. I'm really happy with my performance today."

As for his comeback from two breaks down in the third, Alcaraz said that he had to refocus and capitalize on his opponent's drop in level.

"I just thought that I had to be focused to stay playing at the same level," said Alcaraz. "I knew I was going to have my chances to break his serve and stay in the set. I would say he got down a little bit after the second break. I make the most of my opportunities in the third set. I just tried to play at the same level and trying to be aggressive."

He will look to become only the second teenager in the Open Era to win the US Open, emulating Pete Sampras (1990).

Carlos Alcaraz faces a tough test against Cilic but enjoys a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over the Croatian. He beat the former Flushing Meadows winner in the pair's last meeting in Cincinnati two weeks ago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh