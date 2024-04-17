Rafael Nadal's return to his namesake court, Pista Rafa Nadal, at the 2024 Barcelona Open has sparked a debate among tennis fans about which other players deserve a similar tribute.

Nadal, who has been on the sidelines since sustaining an injury at the Brisbane International in January, made his long-awaited return to the tour at the ATP 500 event in Barcelona, beating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3 in his opening match.

Beyond the Spaniard's on-court heroics, fans were delighted to witness him competing on 'Pista Rafa Nadal' court. The main court at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona was named after the record 12-time Barcelona Open champion back in 2017.

The former World No. 1's presence on his namesake court prompted a debate about which other players deserved similar recognition at certain tournaments.

"Who should be the next tennis player to have a court renamed after them and where," tennis writer Bastien Fachan asked on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Venus Williams and Serena Williams emerged as popular choices, with one fan suggesting that it was a "crime" they didn't already have a court bearing their names.

Given the duo's dominance at Wimbledon and the US Open, there were calls for their legacy to be immortalized in this fashion at both the grasscourt Major and their home Slam.

"Rename Centre Court to 'The Venus Serena,'" one fan commented.

"Louis Armstrong -> Williams Sisters Stadium," another fan chimed in.

"It’s a crime that there aren’t any for the Williams sisters yet," said another.

Expand Tweet

Other fans, meanwhile, called for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed after 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.

"Novak needs to get one at AO. Preferably MCA obv...," one fan posted.

"Rename Margaret Court Arena to the Novak Djokovic Arena," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek also received a shout to have a court named after her at the French Open, where she has won three titles.

"Court Iga Swiatek, Roland Garros," the fan commented.

Furthermore, fans advocated for Roger Federer to be honored at Wimbledon, Halle Open, and Swiss Indoors Basel.

"Federer in Basel!" one fan suggested.

"Federer @ Wimbledon or Halle," another fan posted.

Rafael Nadal to continue Barcelona Open comeback against Alex de Minaur in 2R

The Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

Following his win over Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Nadal will continue his Barcelona Open campaign against fourth seed Alex de Minaur. The Spaniard enjoys a 3-1 lead in his head-to-head record against De Minaur, but the Australian claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory in their most recent clash at the 2023 United Cup.

Despite his triumphant return to the court, the 22-time Grand Slam champion expressed caution about his prospects at the ATP 500 event, dismissing Stefanos Tsitsipas' claim of him being able to reach the final.

"It's stupid, let's face it, he [Stefanos Tsitsipas] knows it's not like that," Nadal said (via Punto de Break). "I guess there's a lot of respect for what I've been in this tournament, but everyone knows that I'm no longer a favorite to aspire to win a tournament."

If Nadal triumphs over Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, he will face Daniel Altmaier or Arthur Fils in the third round.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : Should Venus Williams and Serena Williams have a court named after them at the US Open? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback