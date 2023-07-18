"It's about damn time" - Jennifer Brady announces return to action after nearly 2 years

Jennifer Brady has enthusiastically announced her comeback to tennis after a long sabbatical and is set to participate in the ITF W100 event in Granby, Canada this week.

Brady has been out of action for nearly 21 months. The Harrisburg-born professional has been stricken with injuries to her knee and foot. Unfortunately, her fitness concerns pushed her return further back this year, causing her to miss the 2023 French Open and Wimbledon.

The former World No. 13 has been sorely missed by the tennis community. But to everyone's delight, the American recently shared her excitement about resuming competitive tennis. Brady took to her social media and addressed her comeback news, confirming her participation in the ITF Canada 03A tournament.

In an Instagram story tweeted by journalist Ben Rothenberg, Brady stated how this is an important week for her owing to her return after nearly two years.

"Big week this week," Brady said. "Playing my first match back, first tournament back in almost 2 years. I'm in Granby, Canada. Super thrilled. Just want to say it's about damn time finally. Getting back out there, playing again."

Jennifer Brady also thanked her fans for their support during her time away from the tour.

"Thanks to everyone for your support during my time away. It really meant a lot and helped me keep going and get me back to competing again," she said.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Jennifer Brady, who was one of the top players in women’s tennis during the pandemic resumption is back this week competing in Granby—and that’s not the only exciting news she has to share!

Jennifer Brady sails into 2nd round of Granby 50K

Jennifer Brady has secured a spot in the second round in Granby.

Jennifer Brady made the ideal start to her comeback, breezing past Japan’s Kyoka Okamura 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round in Granby. The American will square off against sixth seed Himeno Sakatsume in the second round.

Brady first captured the attention of the tennis world in 2020 when she made the semifinals of the US Open. Although she scummed to Naomi Osaka, her impressive form continued, culminating in a maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the 2021 Australian Open. Unfortunately for Brady, she was once again up against a rampaging Osaka, who wrapped up the match 6-4, 6-3 to win her fourth Major.

Brady will be determined to find her feet again and make her way back to the pinnacle of women's tennis.