"It’s disappointing, I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time" - Emma Raducanu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month.

The 19-year-old was expected to lead Anne Keothavong's preliminary team for the Finals, which will be held from November 8-13, alongside Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, and Katie Boulter. However, she has been ruled out of the event due to a wrist injury.

LTA officials revealed the 2021 US Open champion's withdrawal on Twitter and expressed their hope to see her back on the court soon.

"Sorry to hear that @emmaraducanu has been forced to withdraw from the @BJKCup Finals. We look forward to seeing you back on the court soon, Emma," they tweeted.

Raducanu said that she was disappointed after learning from doctors that she would not be able to heal in time.

"It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil," she said, as quoted by the LTA.

She added that although she made every effort to be able to play, it was not to be. She is hoping to be involved in the tournament next season.

"I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament I have been working every day on physical training and rehab. I’ve got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year," she stated.

"With perspective, actually as a 19-year-old, I've had not a bad year" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu pictured during a press conference at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Emma Raducanu was unable to defend her US Open title this year. She lost 6-3, 6-3 to Alize Cornet in the first round, a defeat that cost her 2000 ranking points and saw her drop to No. 81 in the WTA rankings.

The Brit displayed impressive maturity in her press conference after the defeat, saying that she was not very dissatisfied with the outcome because she would have gladly accepted being in the top 100 if it was offered to her a year ago.

"I think in a way, yeah. It is a clean slate. I can just start again. I don't know what my ranking will be. Probably pretty low down. With perspective, actually as a 19-year-old, I've had not a bad year. To be top hundred, if you told me that a year ago, I'd take it," said Emma Raducanu.

The teenager also reassured supporters that her ranking didn't affect her off the court and that she was eager to start over fresh next season.

"But, like, I think it would be nice in a way to kind of just start over, start fresh. I mean, off the court, I don't think it will make much of a difference, to be honest," she added.

