  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Coco Gauff
  • "It's not easy" - Coco Gauff gets emotional support from 'Insecure'-famed actress after heartbreaking Berlin loss

"It's not easy" - Coco Gauff gets emotional support from 'Insecure'-famed actress after heartbreaking Berlin loss

By Rudra Biswas
Published Jun 20, 2025 08:02 GMT
Famous Nigerian actress praises Coco Gauff for maintaining balance between career and media duties | Image Source: Getty
Famous Nigerian actress praises Coco Gauff for maintaining balance between career and media duties | Image Source: Getty

Famous Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji gave a shoutout to Coco Gauff following the World No. 2's early exit from this week's Berlin Open. The 41-year-old A-lister heaped rich praise on the recently crowned French Open champion for balancing her on-court exploits and media duties, stating that the latter will be back to winning ways soon enough.

Ad

Gauff won her second Major title in Paris in fine fashion two weeks ago, downing World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 34 minutes in a titanic title clash. After some well-deserved rest, which involved her traveling back to the USA for her press tour, the 21-year-old played her first grasscourt event of the year in Berlin this week.

Unfortunately, Coco Gauff stumbled in the second-round hurdle of the WTA 500 tournament on Thursday (June 19), losing to China's Wang Xinyu by a listless scoreline of 3-6. 3-6. She later took to Instagram to express her difficulties adapting from clay to grass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court :) tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time," Gauff wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
Ad

Yvonne Orji, from the hit comedy-drama show "Insecure," replied to Gauff's Instagram post soon after to offer her sympathy. The former Emmy nominee then insisted that she would cheer on the two-time Major winner to win her next Major.

"Gurl- it's not easy. The back to back press tour, early-morning glam, public appearances, brand obligations, and long flights- they all take their toll. We know you got it in you- your TWO grand slams AND #2 in the world rankin told us that. Cheering you on for the next one!" Yvonne Orji wrote in her reply to Coco Gauff's Instagram post.
Ad
Via Coco Gauff&#039;s Instagram/@cocogauff
Via Coco Gauff's Instagram/@cocogauff

Coco Gauff looks to make quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time in her career

Coco Gauff is not scheduled to play any other grass-court tournaments in the lead-up to Wimbledon, which begins on June 30. The American will be eager to do well at SW19, considering it is statistically her worst Grand Slam tournament.

Ad

In her five career appearances at the grasscourt Major, the World No. 2 has lost in the fourth round thrice (2019, 2021, 2024), and the third round (2022) and the first round (2023) once, respectively.

Gauff will look to change this and etch her name in this year's edition of the famed title. The tournament is held every year in London at the All England Club.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications