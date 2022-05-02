"It's not easy to play at home, there's a lot of pressure" - Carlos Alcaraz ahead of 2022 Madrid Masters

Ahead of his first match at the 2022 Madrid Masters on Tuesday, Carlos Alcaraz has opened up on the pressure of playing a 'home' tournament.

The 18-year-old has been on a roll this year, winning three titles in the first four months of the year. After his latest triumph at Barcelona last month, the teenager became one of the youngest debutants in the ATP top 10.

On Sunday, Alcaraz spoke about managing high expectations at home tournaments. However, he hopes to use that 'as a motivation' to make a deep run.

"It's not easy to play at home," he said. "There is a lot of expectation, a lot of people that want to see you doing well. But I'm a player that turns things around. As you said, you know, I take that as a motivation, as an extra punch, extra help."

He said that facing difficult moments in 'home' matches will stand him in good stead for the tougher battles ahead.

"In a tennis match, things can turn around," he said. "There can be very brilliant moments, and what I realise is playing here at home with your people, when you face those hard moments, you are going to face them in every single match. It just lifts you up to be able to get out and turn it around in those hard moments."

"I'm really happy competing here in Madrid" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open

On his tournament debut in Madrid last year, Carlos Alcaraz lost in the second round to compatriot Rafael Nadal, whom he is slated to meet in the quarterfinals this year.

Nevertheless, the 18-year-old is happy to be playing the tournament again, admitting that he gets pumped up when the crowd eggs him on.

"Well, I'm really happy competing here in Madrid," he said. "This is special to play in Spain against your home crowd, so I'm really excited to play on Tuesday."

He added that he'll put the pressure of competing at home to one side and focus on playing his best.

"Well, I try not to think about the pressure," he remarked. "I am trying to think about me just playing my best on court, and, yeah, trying to make the crowd behind me, to trying to be in a great time, you know, on court with the crowd pushing me up. I'm not thinking about the expectation right now."

Alcaraz is 23-3 on the year, winning titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Barcelona. Explaining the reason behind his superb form this year, the teenager harped on the importance of mental and physical fitness.

"I would say the fitness; fitness part is truly important, but definitely the most important thing is mental," he said. "Mental game is really important. I think I grew up so much in that part, and that's why I'm 9 in the world right now. That's why I'm playing a good level and being able to win great matches. I think that's the most important thing."

Fresh off winning his first Masters 1000 title in Miami four weeks ago, Carlos Alcaraz is expected to make a deep run at the Caja Magica. It remains to be seen how he copes with the pressure of playing as a top 10 player in front of an expectant home crowd.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee