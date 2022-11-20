"It's even worse to watch on TV"- Rennae Stubbs reacts to reports of Pickeball's below-par television ratings

Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs has not been an enthusiast of pickleball, the newly emerging sport which is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It has been gaining in popularity very quickly in recent times and many have started taking up the sport owing to the ease of learning.

Stubbs has been vocal about her displeasure with pickleball. The sport has had below-par ratings on the CBS channel despite the apparent 'craze' and she took to social media to state that it is "even worse to watch" on TV.

"Because Pickleball is and it’s even worse to watch on tv!! Thursday Ratings: CBS Fails to Capitalize on the ‘Pickled’ Craze," Stubbs tweeted.

The 'Pickled' show is a two-hour special on CBS that sees celebrities compete in a pickleball tournament to benefit Comic Relief US and win the first-ever Colbert Cup.

Even with the growing reach of the sport, the show's viewer ratings have turned out to be much less than what was expected. While shows like 'Young Sheldon' and 'Ghosts' recorded more than 4.5 million views on the channel, 'Pickled' could only garner 2.46 million.

Rennae Stubbs delighted with Novak Djokovic's return to the Australian Open

Rennae Stubbs expressed her happiness about the Australian government overturning Novak Djokovic's visa ban. This clears the 21-time Grand Slam champion to compete in the first Major of 2023, the Australian Open.

The Serbian was not allowed to play at the Australian Open this year owing to his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19. With his return to the tournament in 2023 confirmed, Stubbs took to social media to state her excitement.

"The @AustralianOpen will have 9 time champ @DjokerNole in the draw! Thank god! Can we please just play tennis this year, thanks!" Stubbs wrote in her tweet.

With nine trophies to his name, Djokovic holds the record for most titles at the Australian Open. He will be hoping to extend the record in January next year, which would also see him match Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam tally. The Spaniard currently has 22 Majors to his name, one more than the Serbian.

