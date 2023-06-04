"It’s so f***ing unfair; this wasn’t her choice"- Tennis world slam French Open crowd for booing Daria Kasatkina following defeat to Elina Svitolina

Many were displeased with the French Open crowd booing Daria Kasatkina after she lost to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the ongoing Clay Slam.

The ninth-seeded Russian's journey at Roland Garros came to an end in the Round of 16 as Svitolina beat her 6-4, 7-6(5) to book her place in the quarterfinals.

The two did not shake hands in light of the political tensions between Russia and Ukraine. This time, Kasatkina walked towards the net and gave Svitolina a thumbs-up before getting booed by the French Open crowd.

Tennis fans were critical of the spectators for the way they treated the Russian and took to Twitter to give their two cents on it. One fan claimed that booing Kasatkina was unfair as not indulging in a post-match handshake was not her choice.

"It's so f***ing unfair for the crowd to boo Kasatkina, this wasn't her choice," the fan's tweet read.

coco's #1 fan 🍓🍋🍏|| #1inParis @cocogoOFF it's so fucking unfair for the crowd to boo kasatkina, this wasn't her choice

One fan called the French Open crowd 'vile and dumb'.

"How TF are they booing Kasatkina? I don’t even like, AT ALL, but why boo the person who is willing to shake hands? French crowd aren’t just vile, they are dumb," the fan's tweet read.

Rodney @RottenKnee23 How TF are they booing Kasatkina? I don't even like, AT ALL, but why boo the person who who is willing to shake hands? French crowd aren't just vile, they are dumb

Another fan said that Daria Kasatkina being booed was stupid.

"The fans booing Dasha is absolute stupidity. There was never gonna be a handshake even though she's taken a firm stance against the Russian government," the fan's tweet read.

Ryan @Some1NamedRyan the fans booing Dasha is absolute stupidity 🤬 there was never gonna be a handshake even though she's taken a firm stance against the russian government

Here are some more fan reactions:

Jimmie48 Photography @JJlovesTennis Booing Dasha is the wrong choice Paris, not cool. Booing Dasha is the wrong choice Paris, not cool.

Marty @Svitoflopina those Frenchies booing Dasha, when I get them fucking clueless assholes those Frenchies booing Dasha, when I get them fucking clueless assholes

Jimmy @Racquettechie Every person in that French crowd booing Dasha exposing themself. Awful

Awful Every person in that French crowd booing Dasha exposing themself.Awful

Diego Barbiani @Diego_Barbiani You can't boo Dasha

You really can't

Idiots You can't boo DashaYou really can'tIdiots

Following her win over Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the French Open. The Belarusian booked her place in the last eight after beating Sloane Stephens 7-6(5), 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina called brave by Elena Rybakina for stance on Ukraine war

Daria Kasatkina in action at the French Open

Elina Svitolina was asked about Daria Kasatkina in her post-match press conference. She thanked the Russian player for publicly speaking out against the ongoing war in Ukraine, something a lot of players did not do.

"Yeah, definitely, I acknowledged the match today. Really thankful for her position that she took. Yeah, she's really brave person to say it publicly, that not so many players did," the Ukrainian said.

Svitolina's win over Kasatkina in the fourth round of the French Open sees her maintain her 100 percent record against the 26-year-old. The two have locked horns on six occasions so far, with the Ukrainian coming out on top each time.

