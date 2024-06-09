"It's a family" - Carlos Alcaraz revisits injury struggles coming into French Open, thanks coach Juan Carlos Ferrero & team for having his back

Carlos Alcaraz expressed gratitude towards his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and his team after winning the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard won an incredible battle against Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in four hours and 19 minutes to lift the La Coupe de Mousquetaires for the first time.

The Spaniard ousted J.J Wolf, Jesper De Jong, Felix Aiger-Aliassime, Sebastian Korda, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, and Zverev en route to his third Grand Slam title.

During the trophy presentation, Alcaraz shared how he and his team were not confident coming into the tournament due to the Spaniard's forearm injury that troubled him during the entire European clay swing.

“The last month, we were struggling a lot with the injure coming back, to Madrid, didn't feel well. And then, the next weeks, with a lot of doubts, coming here, practicing not too much, I was on the court,” Alcaraz said (at 7:28)

The 21-year-old thanked his team for giving their 100% not just to make him a better tennis player, but also a better human. He expressed his gratitude towards them and mentioned that though he calls them his team, the are actually his family.

“I mean, I'm really grateful to have the team that I have, the people that I have around. I know that, every everyone in my in my team is, giving their heart just to make me improve as a player, as a person to grow up. So I'm really grateful. And, I'm call you as a team, but it's a family, so thank you very much.”

Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest man in history to win the Surface Slam

Carlos Alcaraz

With his win at the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest man in the history of tennis to complete the Surface Slam, that is, winning a Major on all three surfaces. The 21-year-old surpassed his idol Rafael Nadal, who was 22 years old when he achieved this feat in 2009 at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022 by defeating Casper Ruud in the summit clash. The following year, he won against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Carlos Alcaraz has joined an illustrious list of players, who have won the Surface Slam with his win at the French Open. He has joined Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander, Jimmy Connors, and Andre Agassi.

