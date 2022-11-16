"It's not his first rodeo, he'll be ready" - Felix Auger-Aliassime expects Rafael Nadal to give his best against Casper Ruud at 2022 ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal's chances of winning the ATP Finals title were dashed after Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated him on Tuesday at the Pala Alpitour Stadium in Turin.

The Spaniard lost 6-3, 6-4 to fifth seed Auger-Aliassime and will next face American Taylor Fritz in his last group encounter.

Given that he has faced both players in the tournament, Auger-Aliassime, in a press conference, was asked if Ruud has a chance of defeating Nadal for the first time in his career. The Canadian replied in the positive, stating that Ruud has a shot at defeating the former World No. 1.

"I think he does [have a chance of beating Nadal]. I mean, why not? Not sure how Rafa is going to feel. It must be difficult. I was also thinking today, it never happens that we lose two matches in one week. One already, usually you're done. To lose two, it's difficult. I mean, I'm sure it's not his first rodeo. He'll be ready and try to give himself the best chances, so let's see that," Auger-Aliassime expressed.

The World No. 6 believes that Ruud has been "training well" and "playing great," which puts him in good stead when facing Nadal next.

"In terms of Casper's game, I feel like he's playing great. I think he played a little bit under his ambitions in the last few tournaments indoors, but he recovered well. I feel like he's been training well. Definitely against me, he was hitting the ball really well, serving good, solid from the backhand. I think there is no reason why there's not a chance for him to win also," he stated.

"It's a special win, it's never easy to beat players of this caliber" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on his defeat of Rafael Nadal

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime also reflected on his victory over Rafael Nadal, stating that it was a very "important" win for him as defeating a player of the 36-year-old's caliber is never easy.

"It's a special win. It's never easy to beat players of this caliber. So brings a lot of confidence to me. It's nice to say that I was able to beat him finally, then also at this tournament, which is not like I beat him at a lower-level tournament," Auger-Aliassime said.

"It was an important win for me in this tournament to stay alive and to keep going," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 845 votes