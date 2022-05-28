"It's frustrating when you hit some good shots, and he still gets the balls back and wins those points in the end" - Botic van de Zandschulp after losing to Rafael Nadal in French Open 3R 

Following his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the third round of French Open on Friday, Botic van de Zandshulp said he was frustrated with the Spaniard's ability to retrieve his best shots and win those points.

Playing in his first Roland Garros third round, Zandschulp expectedly came up short against the 13-time champion, losing 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

"It's frustrating when you hit some good shots, and he still gets the balls back and, yeah, wins there, wins those points in the end. So, yeah, it's tough when you play some good points and he still wins the point in the end," Zandschulp said.

Zandschulp elaborated on the challenge of playing Nadal, saying that the same point needs to be won six-seven times against Nadal compared to any other player.

"I think he plays differently from the other players. Ball is coming differently my way. Yeah, he still gives you like the feeling you have to win the point like a couple of times in the match. You have to win like six, seven times during the rally to have to win the point. That was pretty tough," Zandschulp added.

Nadal will next play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open, improving to 17-0 in third-round matches at the tournament.

"I have to play a perfect game to make it even tough for him" - Botic van de Zandschulp on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal (right) at the 2022 French Open - Day Six

Rafael Nadal was a man on a mission against Zandschulp. Making a rare appearance on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the Spaniard's serve was broken in the first game of the contest, but he soon kicked it into second gear.

Nadal was imperious on serve, winning 40 of his 46 first-serve points, making it difficult for his Dutch opponent to make a comeback into the match. He said that playing a perfect game was the only way it could even be tough for the Spaniard. Zandschulp added that Nadal's movement and return of serve makes him an incredibly tough opponent to beat.

"I have to play myself like a perfect game to make it even tough for him. Even when you go like hard to the floor, and he easily redirects it down the line, like he did a couple of times today. The moving of him is pretty well, and he makes so many balls. The return is, he plays the returns so high, so it's pretty tough to adjust to the first ball after the serve," he added.

