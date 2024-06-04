"It's frustrating" - Stefanos Tsitsipas blames Carlos Alcaraz's grunting for causing hindrance during French Open QF while trailing Spaniard

Stefanos Tsitsipas complained about Carlos Alcaraz's 'extended' grunts to the chair umpire during their quarterfinal match at the 2024 French Open. As he was complaining, the Spaniard walked by to his chair with a smile on his face.

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas went at it for a place in the Final 4. The World No. 3 comfortably clinched the first set 6-3, but the Greek kicked into another gear and took the second set into a tiebreaker. However, Alcaraz prevailed in the tiebreaker 7-6(3) to win the second set as well. He then went on the win the third set 6-4 and eventually the match in two hours and 15 minutes to reach the semifinals.

Trending

However, during the second set tiebreaker, Tsitsipas complained about Alcaraz's extended grunts and wanted her to take a hindrance call. The Spaniard, who could listen to him complaining, smiled as he walked over to his bench.

Expand Tweet

After the conclusion of the set, the Greek was seen complaining to the umpire again. Tsitsipas stated that he isn't among those who complain about it, but found it very frustrating that he could listen to Alcaraz grunting whenever he hit his shots. He clarified that the grunts came not when he hit the shots, but just before it.

“I never complain about this but it’s frustrating. When I’m about to hit the shot… and moments before I hit the shot, I still hear the grunt. It’s not during the shot, it’s right before.”

It is worth noting that the Greek had received a coaching warning during the match.

Carlos Alcaraz will meet Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of Roland Garros for the first time

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz will meet the new World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. The Italian ousted Grigor Dimitrov earlier in the day 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) to make it to the Final 4 of the Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

Sinner is also set to become the first Italian to hold the top position in tennis following Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the tournament due to a meniscus injury.

The Italian has his head-to-head tally leveled at 4-4 against Carlos Alcaraz. However, he will play the World No. 3 for the first time at the French Open. The Spaniard and the Italian played each other two times in Grand Slams previously - Wimbledon and US Open in 2022, with the former going Sinner's way and the latter going Alcaraz's.