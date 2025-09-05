"It's not a fun thing" - Bjorn Borg reveals 'extremely aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis and shares important health update

Bjorn Borg recently shared a major health update with fans. The Swede revealed he had been diagnosed with an ‘extremely aggressive' prostate cancer a while ago but was doing better now.

Borg is widely considered to be one of the best men's singles players the world of tennis has seen. Over the course of his career, the 69-year-old won 11 Grand Slam titles, including five back-to-back triumphs at the Wimbledon Championships.

Over the years, Bjorn Borg has kept his life relatively private. However, in a recent conversation with AP, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with an extremely aggressive prostate cancer in late 2023. The tennis star underwent surgery in February 2024 and is doing better now. Speaking about his battle with cancer, Borg said,

"I have nothing right now. But every six months I have to go and check myself. The whole process, it's not a fun thing. But I'm OK. I'm fine. And I'm feeling very good.”

Borg has also opened up about his battle with cancer in his upcoming memoir ‘Heartbeats’ when he describes the illness as his ‘new opponent’.

Bjorn Borg reflects on what it takes to dominate the tennis world

Borg at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Bjorn Borg first came onto the tennis scene in 1972 as a promising 15-year-old. Only two years later, the Swede made his mark in the sport when he won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Over the course of the next few years, Borg went on to dominant the tennis world. He won five back-to-back Wimbledon Championships, and four consecutive French Open trophies. He was also ranked No.1 in the world for 109 weeks.

Recently, the 69-year-old spoke to ATP about what it takes to get to the top. He highlighted that motivation to get better is a key factor, saying,

“First of all, you have a motivation, big heart, stubborn. You have goals that maybe I did these things, but I want to be better to be number one. You go through stages in life as a player, as a personality, but uh you have to love it what you do. When you go out on the tennis court, you have to love every single moment to achieve, to become the best player in the world.”

After a resoundingly successful career, Bjorn Borg sent shockwaves through the tennis world when he retired from the sport aged just 26 years. He made a brief and unsuccessful attempt at a comeback in 1991.

