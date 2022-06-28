"It's the game I wanted to play my whole life; in these matches you go out to win but deep down you know that it is Nadal" - Francisco Cerundolo on 1R match against the Spaniard at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal will get his Wimbledon campaign underway when he faces Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the first round on Tuesday. Nadal, who won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, is aiming to add a third Grand Slam title to his kitty.

Despite knowing that his first-round match against the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be incredibly tough, Cerundolo asserted that it was a match he had been waiting to play all his life.

"It's the game I wanted to play my whole life. "I know it's a very nice challenge because I'm facing one of the best in history or the best," Cerondulo said.

The Spaniard's opponent in the opening round, who is making his Wimbledon debut, told ole.com.ar that it was a very nice challenge as he was facing one of the best in history.

The Argentine went on to add that he always wanted to play against the 'Big-3' before they hung up their racquets and that the match against Nadal would be a "special duel."

"It's a very special duel. When I saw the draw, on the one hand I was happy, because I wanted to play against him, against Federer and against Djokovic before they retire, because I know they don't have many years left."

"One always enters the court to win. To get high in tennis you have to have confidence against everyone. In these matches you go out to win, but deep down you know that it is Nadal, that he has the chance to win and I have the chance to lose," he added.

"I have all three (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer) as idols" - Francisco Cerundolo

Cerundolo is looking forward to enjying his match against the Spaniard

On facing Nadal, Francisco Cerundolo reckoned that he would be looking to enjoy the moment as concentrating too much on his opponent and the environment would make him tense.

"The main thing is to enjoy it . Because it is a game that does not touch you many times. Then there, I have to give my best. I have to concentrate on playing my tennis and not think too much about it, because if you start to think too much about your rival, about the environment, you might not be able to play, you get tense and you have a really bad time. Enjoy and go out and play as well as you can is what you have to do," Cerondulo said.

The World No. 42 stated that players from Argentina always followed the Spaniards closely but went on to add that Djokovic and Federer were also his idols along with the 36-year-old as they were all great players.

"Being Argentine, we look at the Spaniards a lot, because they play similar to us, they like to play more on clay. I have all three (Djokovic, Nadal and Federer) as idols. Each one has their things in which they are better than the others, but they are all great," he added.

