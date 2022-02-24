"It's a goal which you dream about when you're young and you just want to achieve it"- Daniil Medvedev on the possibility of becoming World No.1

Daniil Medvedev has said that he would be very happy if he becomes the World No.1.

The Russian is currently second in the ATP rankings but the difference between him and Novak Djokovic is only 440 points. He can become the new ATP World No.1 if he wins the ongoing Mexican Open in Acapulco.

If the 26-year-old reaches the top spot, it would make him the first player to be ranked No.1 that is not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray since 2004. The last time anyone outside the Big 4 was at the top of the ATP rankings was Andy Roddick back in February 2004.

Medvedev has said that while being the World No.1 is a goal he would like to achieve, he is more focused on winning as many matches as he can over the next three weeks.

"I would be really happy, what else can I say?" Medvedev said. "It's a goal which you dream about when you're young and you just want to achieve it. When I reached No.2, I didn't know this but everybody started saying that I was the first one since Lleyton Hewitt in like 2005 and that was you know, nice to hear because it means that some of your achievements on the tennis court are really big, maybe bigger than I could imagine.

"It's not done and it's far from being done," The Russian added. "In tennis, everything is far until it's done. We all know especially from some crazy matches where you think you've won the match but that's not true. Yea, it's going to mean a lot and I'm sure there are going to be a lot of statistics going on like since when, since what, since how, and it's going to be fun.

But first, I need to achieve it because it's going to hurt even more if we talk a lot about this and I don't this. So my main goal is to win as many matches as I can the next three weeks and we'll see where I stand.

Daniil Medvedev is in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open

Medvedev is three matches away from winning the Mexican Open

The Russian entered the Mexican Open as the top seed and started the tournament by beating Benoit Paire in the first round. He then beat Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Abierto Mexicano @AbiertoTelcel venció 6-1, 6-2 a Pablo Andújar.



Sigue la transmisión a través de ESPN.



#AMT2022 | #NewBeginnings En un partido que duró poco más de una hora, Daniil Medvedevvenció 6-1, 6-2 a Pablo Andújar.Sigue la transmisión a través de ESPN. En un partido que duró poco más de una hora, Daniil Medvedev 🇷🇺 venció 6-1, 6-2 a Pablo Andújar. Sigue la transmisión a través de ESPN.#AMT2022 | #NewBeginnings https://t.co/niHLhYCNf3

The World No.2 takes on Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka for a place in the semifinals. If Medvedev reaches the last four, he could be up against Rafael Nadal, who beat him in the Australian Open final last month.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan