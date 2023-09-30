“It’s going to be my children's first time there” - Caroline Wozniacki to start 2024 season by competing in ASB Classic in Auckland

Caroline Wozniacki has announced that she will kick off her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The Dane, who came out of retirement in August 2023 after being away from the sport for three and a half years, is looking forward to returning to the tournament where she has participated seven times since 2009.

Wozniacki, who retired in January 2020 after her run in the Australian Open, has since had two children with her husband, former NBA player David Lee.

The 33-year-old shared a video message on September 29, confirming her participation in the ASB Classic, which will take place from January 1 to 13, 2024.

“I’m so excited to come back to Auckland. I have amazing memories from playing in Auckland," she said on Instagram. "It’s going to be my children’s first time there. It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I possibly can for the Australian Open."

She conitinued:

"I love the fans in Auckland. I always have had an amazing time there. I thought it was going to be my best preparation and also the best place for my family to come and start the new season,” she added further.

Caroline Wozniacki just came off an impressive run at the 2023 US Open, where she reached the fourth round in her first Grand Slam appearance since 2020. She beat Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady before losing in the Round of 16 to eventual champion Coco Gauff in a thrilling three-setter.

A look into Caroline Wozniacki's run in ASB Classic over the years

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki made her debut at the ASB Classic in 2009, when she was just 18. She reached the quarterfinals, but lost to Elena Vesnina in three sets, 3-6, 6-0, 3-6.

The Dane did not return to Auckland until 2015 when she was one of the top-ranked players. She reached the finals, where she faced Venus Williams. Wozniacki put up a good fight, but the American prevailed in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6.

In 2016, Wozniacki defeated Danka Kovinic, Christina Mchale, and Alexandra Dulgheru in straight sets, before losing to Sloane Stephens in the semifinals, 2-6, 6-7(3).

The Dane breezed through the first two rounds in 2017, beating Nicole Gibbs and Varvara Lepchenko without losing a set, but lost in the quarterfinals to Julia Goerges in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6.

The next year, Wozniacki started her campaign in Auckland with straight-set win over Madison Brengle and Petra Martic. She then defeated Sofia Kenin and Sachia Vickery in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, before losing the finals to Julia Goerges in straight sets, 4-6, 6-7(4).

Wozniacki recorded her weakest run in the tournament in 2019. She defeated Laura Siegemund in the first round in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, but fell to Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

The 33-year-old announced that she would retire from professional tennis after playing one last time at the Australian Open in 2020. She chose to play her final warm-up event at the ASB Classic.

The Dane defeated Paige Mary Hourigan, Lauren Davis, and Julia Goerges en route to the last four, before losing the semifinals to Jessica Pegula in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 0-6.