"It's going to be a problem in 2 days" - Jannik Sinner makes his feelings known on Ben Shelton ahead of Wimbledon QF

Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton will face off against each other in the quarterfinals stage of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. As the duo gear up for the match, the Italian recently made his feelings known about his opponent.

Ad

Sinner’s campaign in England almost came to a close during his round of 16 encounter. The World No.1 sailed through his opening matches with ease, without dropping a single set. However, on Monday, the tennis star was down 3-6, 5-7 against Grigor Dimitrov, when the Bulgarian was forced to retire due to a pectoral injury.

With his opponent's retirement, Jannik Sinner safely made it to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, where he will now face Ben Shelton. As he prepares to battle the American, Sinner highlighted the aspects of Shelton's games that will pose a challenge, while admitting that he expects a tough fight in two days time, telling media,

Ad

Trending

“I mean return of the serve for sure. It's the first thing obviously. He has improved a lot in the back of the court. He had a great match against Carlos in Paris too. And, you know, he knows how to play also on every surface. And I faced him last year here and it was a very, very difficult match. So let's see what's coming. But it's going to be a problem in two days. Now I have to focus on other stuff first and hopefully be 100%.

Ad

On his end, Shelton has had an incredible time in England so far. The youngster claimed straight sets wins in his first three matches, before beating Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(1), 7-5 for his round of 16 encounter.

Jannik Sinner opens up about his injury scare ahead of Ben Shelton clash

Sinner at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

During his fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov, Jannik Sinner suffered a nasty fall in his first game. The Italian was dealt a blow to his elbow and required a medical timeout before proceeding with the game.

Ad

During his post-match press conference, the World No.1 shared that he was struggling with pain in his elbow, saying,

“Yeah, I mean it happened very early in the match, you know, the first game and it was a quite unfortunate fall. I checked the videos a little bit and it didn't seem a tough one but I still felt it quite a lot especially (when) serving forehand. So I could feel it. Let's see tomorrow, we are going to check to see how it is and then we see.”

Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton will take on each other on Wednesday, July 9. Sinner leads the head-to-head between the two players 5-1, but it remains to be seen if his injury scare hampers him in his bid for a sixth straight win over the American.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More