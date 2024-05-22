Rafael Nadal has returned to Paris in the pursuit of a record-extending 15th French Open title. He will be hoping to put his injury woes behind him for one last hurrah and if compatriot Alex Corretja's words are anything to go by, his presence at the tournament will be of immense value.

Nadal has played a handful of claycourt matches in the lead-up and it would be safe to say that he will enter the tournament without a lot of expectations.

Alex Corretja told Eurosport that Nadal doesn't have anything to prove to the world or even himself. Corretja said the 14-time champion will need to take things as they come and not too far ahead.

"I'm not expecting anything, it's just go play and whatever comes is going to be a gift," Corretja said. "He doesn't need to prove anything else. Not even to himself, not even to the whole world."

"So if he is able to be there and play one match, two matches, three matches, every match, every time he jumps on court, he will be given the recognition he deserves," he added.

Corretja took special note of the fan reaction to Nadal’s return to his favorite venue, saying the crowd would go “crazy.” He equated the scenarios to that of a party.

"It's going to be a party," Corretja said. "It's going to be something unbelievable and the crowd is going to be crazy with him. That's why we need Rafa in the tournament. I think it's going to be a major thing to have him in Roland-Garros this year."

"I think Rafael Nadal needs to let it go, just go for everything he has" - Alex Corretja

Rafael Nadal

In his last appearance at the French Open in 2022, Rafael Nadal lifted the trophy after beating Casper Ruud in the summit clash. He did not play in the tournament last year due to injury.

Alex Corretja expressed hope of Nadal being fully fit and healthy for the French Open, saying fans are awaiting the 37-year-old’s return with open arms.

"We are waiting Rafael Nadal, Yes. Open arms for him," Corretja said. "Everybody is hoping that he's going to be healthy and that we know that he's getting ready."

Nadal has already arrived in Paris and hit the practice courts ahead of the tournament. Corretja said the Spaniard will need to go for everything he has to give himself the best shot at winning his 15th French Open title.

"He's been practicing on Chatrier to test himself and I think he needs to let it go, just go for everything he has," he continued. "I think it's difficult to talk from the outside, but I hope that he can just go there and just do whatever he can."

Novak Djokovic will lead the field at this year's French Open. The Serb, Nadal, and Stan Wawrinka are the only players in the draw to have lifted the trophy in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback