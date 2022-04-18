"It’s going to be in some ways a very tough year, a tough summer for her, in terms of her profile"- LTA CEO Scott Lloyd on Emma Raducanu

Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) CEO Scott Lloyd has said that Emma Raducanu could have a tough season in 2022. Raducanu's seaon has not gone well so far, with the Brit having won only three out of nine matches so far.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene last year by reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon as a wildcard and later, winning the US Open as a qualifier. She became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era and did so without dropping a single set during qualifying and the main draw.

Lloyd said that the World No. 12 is a long way from learning what works for her to produce good performances and be consistent on tour. The 19-year-old is playing her first full season on tour this year and was completing her education until last summer.

“It’s going to be in some ways a very tough year, a tough summer for her, in terms of her profile," Lloyd was quoted as saying by Express. “It’s only a year ago she was sitting her A-Levels. Emma needs to try to find what works for her in terms of how she navigates the Tour and the travelling, domestic tournaments or internationally. It’s about getting into a pattern of where she wants to play in the lead-up to a Grand Slam. She doesn’t know that yet. She has a long way to go in terms of starting to find herself and learn what works for her to deliver optimal performances."

I’m sure Emma Raducanu will go on to many more successes in the years to come: Lloyd Scott

Lloyd has backed Emma Raducanu to have many more successes in forthcoming years

Lloyd has backed Emma Raducanu to enjoy success in the years to come, emphasizing that she's an incredible tennis player who's "in a good place" despite being in a "development period".

"It’s a development period, it’s a learning experience, but she is in a good place. She knows what she wants to try and do. She is an incredible tennis player. I’m sure she will go on to many more successes in the years to come.”

Raducanu scored her first victory on claycourt by beating Tereza Martincova in the qualifiers of the Billie Jean King Cup. However, she suffered a foot blister ahead of her second match against Marketa Vondrousova and lost 6-1, 6-1.

Marty @Svitoflopina

def. Petkovic 6-1,6-3

def. Golubic 6-4,6-2

def. Dart 6-1,6-0

def. Raducanu 6-1, 6-1



She likes to play for Vondrousova's last 4 matches at BJK Cup:def. Petkovic 6-1,6-3def. Golubic 6-4,6-2def. Dart 6-1,6-0def. Raducanu 6-1, 6-1She likes to play for Vondrousova's last 4 matches at BJK Cup:def. Petkovic 6-1,6-3def. Golubic 6-4,6-2def. Dart 6-1,6-0def. Raducanu 6-1, 6-1She likes to play for 🇨🇿🇨🇿

The teenager will next compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart as the eighth seed. Raducanu takes on Australian qualifier Storm Sanders and a win could see her face Camila Giorgi or Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

Tennis on telly 🎾📺🇬🇧 @tennisontelly Qualifiers placed in Stuttgart, Emma Raducanu will play Storm Sanders in the first round. Qualifiers placed in Stuttgart, Emma Raducanu will play Storm Sanders in the first round.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan