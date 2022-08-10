“It's gonna be a different life; I can’t wait to have my baby girl, I hope I’ll be a cool daddy” - Gael Monfils looking forward to the arrival of his first child with Elina Svitolina

Earlier this year, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina announced that they are expecting their first child, a girl, in October. The pair got married in July last year and have become one of tennis’ most recognizable couples.

Monfils and Svitolina took to Twitter in May to reveal the good news to the world.

“With a heart full of love and happiness, we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October,” the tweet read.

The Frenchman expressed his excitement about the imminent arrival of his firstborn in a recent interview with Tennis Channel.

“Yeah [I’m excited], it's gonna be a different life. I can’t wait to have my baby girl, I hope I’ll be a cool daddy. It's gonna be in a couple of weeks now. So I just have to focus now, daddy he has to win a couple more matches and be ready for October,” he said.

Having spent some time at home with his wife, the 35-year-old returned to action at the Canada Masters this week. While happy to be back on the tour, he also stated that he had a good time with his wife and almost took his mind off the tennis circuit.

“I had a lovely three months with my wife and it was quite challenging because it was very hot in Europe. For her it was not easy. I was there with her and we had a good time. She almost made me forget about the tour a little bit,” he said.

“In a couple of years we're gonna be with kids and everything. Not too soon but, to be honest, I liked it. I really liked hanging around with my wife. It's not easy sometimes to go back on tour but I still love the game and I think I have a couple more years to enjoy it. It was not easy, first time it was not that easy to leave home,” he added.

Gael Monfils through to Canadian Masters second round with win over Pedro Martinez

Gael Monfils in action at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Having recovered from his latest injury, Gael Monfils played his first match on tour since early May on Tuesday. He beat Pedro Martinez 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2 in the opening round of the 2022 Canadian Masters.

Despite being pushed to a third set in a hard-fought match, the World No. 20 held his nerve to come out on top. He will face the big-serving Maxime Cressy next, who beat Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 6-4 in his main-draw debut at the tournament.

Monfils, who started the year on fire by winning his 11th ATP title at the Adelaide International 1 and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, will be eager to regain momentum before competing at the US Open.

