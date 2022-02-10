"It's so good to see a black man on film with their story being told in the right way"- Serena Williams on King Richard's 6 Oscar nominations

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Serena Williams admitted to feeling "surreal" after hearing that King Richard had received six Oscar nominations.

The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is a biopic about Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams, and highlights his journey as a tennis coach.

The 94th Academy Awards will see King Richard vying for the Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing awards. Will Smith, who plays the titular role in the film, has been nominated for Best Actor. Aunjanue Ellis, meanwhile, is in contention for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Oracene Price, mother of the Williams sisters.

Renowned singer Beyonce, whose track "Be Alive" features in the film, is in the running to win the golden statuette for Best Original Song.

During the interview, Serena Williams pointed out that the Oscar nomination in itself is a huge accomplishment for everyone involved in the making of King Richard.

"It's surreal because when we set out to make this movie three years ago, you always hope, you know, that you'll win an oscar or you'll be oscar-nominated. Just to be nominated is so huge," Williams said.

"To be this close and to see all the feedback gives chills in a way because this is a story about someone that you love so much, someone that has been a part of your life. My dad - I wouldn't be talking here if it wasn't for him. So it's incredible," she said.

Williams, who served as the film's executive producer alongside sister Venus, emphasized that King Richard is a black man's story "told in the right way".

"It's so good to see a black man on film with their story being told in the right way," the 40-year-old said. "For so many years and decades, my dad's story has been told through the lens of someone that's white and just what they thought. Now we get to see what the truth is."

"From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy awards" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams also took to Instagram to express her delight at King Richard's Oscar nominations. Having grown up in a bleak neighborhood in Compton, California, Williams said her journey to the top of the sport was a dream come true.

"I woke up to this. Our film is really nominated for an OSCAR!!!!!!! This is CRAZY!!!!!!! From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy awards. Everyone can dream. And your dream can come true. Ok I am definitely crying this morning. Congrats to the entire film and crew," Williams wrote on Instagram.

