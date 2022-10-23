"It's on grass, I'm sure you did" - Chris Evert makes fun of herself while reacting to a picture of her with Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert are two of the greatest tennis players of all time and have one of the most iconic rivalries in the world of sports.

They have played against each other 80 times on the tour, with 60 of those coming in various finals. A fan shared a picture of the pair at the Wimbledon Championships, to which Evert reacted by taking a dig at herself. She joked that Navratilova must have defeated her as the match was played on the grass courts of SW19.

"Did you beat me that match? Oh, yes, it’s on grass, I’m sure you did!!!" joked Evert.

Martina Navratilova won on the famed Wimbledon Center Court nine times in the singles category during her illustrious career, out of which six came against Evert in the finals.

Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, won the Wimbledon title three times over the years. However, it was Navratilova, the iconic left-hander, who led their head-to-head 10-5 on grass and 7-2 at Wimbledon.

"We became pretty close" - Chris Evert on her friendship with Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert participate in a traditional clay pottery class during the 2021 WTA Finals.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have remained close friends off the court. But Evert revealed that the pair had become close friends in the last five years of their playing careers after some trying times in their equation.

“It wasn’t until the end of our careers, maybe the last five years, that we got along well. Fed cup brought us together. We became pretty close. As close as two top competitors could become,” Evert once revealed.

Navratilova, too, reflected on the 'weirdness' of the sport and the dynamics of the players when they are in the locker in moments of joy and heartbreak. She mentioned that she and Evert would support each other even after the match was over.

“What’s weird about tennis is you’re both in the locker room before the match and after the match, and one is very happy and one is very sad. But we would put our arms around each other and say, ‘You know what, I was lucky,’ or, ‘Next time you’re going to get it, I’m sure’, and, ‘Are you okay?’ Or we would leave notes in each other’s racket bags for later," Navratilova said..

Poll : 0 votes