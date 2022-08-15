"It’s so great to see some of the world best singles players battling it out for doubles titles" - Rennae Stubbs congratulates Coco Gauff

Former Australian player Rennae Stubbs has congratulated Coco Gauff after the American teenager became the new World No. 1 in women's doubles. Gauff is one of a rising number of top singles players making a mark in doubles too.

The American teenager combined with compatriot Jessica Pegula to win the Canadian Open title on Sunday, beating Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in a super tie-break.

Gauff and Pegula grabbed the opening set against Melichar-Martinez and Perez. The American and Australian pair hit back to level proceedings, taking the second set in a tie-break. However, Gauff and Pegula regained the ascendancy, dropping only five points in the ensuing super tie-break to clinch victory.

With the win, Gauff became the 46th player to become the World No. 1 in women's doubles. The triumph was also Gauff and Pegula's second at a WTA 1000 tournament this year, having won in Doha in February.

Stubbs congratulated Gauff for her feat and also spared a word for Pegula, the top-ranked American singles player. She tweeted:

"Huge congrats to Coco Gauff for becoming the world #1 doubles player. It's so great to see some of the world best singles players battling it out for doubles titles. Big congrats to JL Pegula, the #1 ranked American singles player winning another dubs tourney too. Congrats ladies."

While Gauff is ranked 12th in the world in singles, Pegula is eighth. Gauff made the last eight at the Canadian Open, while Pegula made the semis, with both players losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

"Being No. 1 is pretty cool" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff (left) and Jessica Pegula at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9

Coco Gauff was understandably ecstatic after adding another feather to her cap in what has been a banner year for the 18-year-old.

The Roland Garros finalist won the fifth doubles title of her fledgling career on Sunday, which confirmed her as the new World No. 1. She said that it's "cool" to be ranked the numero uno player, having previously been unaware that there were separate rankings for singles and doubles.

"Being No.1 is pretty cool," Gauff said in her post-match press conference. "I have no words. ... As a kid ... I didn't even know there was separate rankings for singles and doubles. But when I got on tour and when I realised I could do well in doubles. ... I wanted to. I mean, who wouldn't want to be No.1 in anything?"

Gauff also made the Roland Garros final with Pegula earlier this year, losing to Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia.

