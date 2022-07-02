It's great for tennis to have Serena Williams back; She fights till the last point: Tatjana Maria

It's hard to imagine a tennis player, pro or budding, who doesn't look up to Serena Williams as a source of inspiration. With 23 singles, 14 doubles, and two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, the American legend has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the sport.

The latest to join the list of her admirers is German player Tatjana Maria, who welcomed Williams back to the court after a year-long layoff.

"I know her well, and it's great for tennis to have her back. She goes out on court and she will fight till the last point. Charlotte (Maria's daughter) was so excited watching her this week. She wanted to stay up and watch the match live. It was super special to see what she means to the kids, to the next generation, to show them what it means to be a fighter and to go out there and to fight till the end," Maria said.

Maria herself is having the time of her life. The world No. 103 became the first mother of two to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon since the turn of the century. After beating qualifier Astra Sharma in her first match, Maria produced two back-to-back upsets in the second and third rounds.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild Tears for Tatjana Maria, who had not won a main draw match at a Slam since 2018 US Open. The mother of two is into the round of 16 after upsetting No.5-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5. First R16 at a major. Tears for Tatjana Maria, who had not won a main draw match at a Slam since 2018 US Open. The mother of two is into the round of 16 after upsetting No.5-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5. First R16 at a major. https://t.co/zmJl6ZjvVD

The 34-year-old German fought back after from a double-break down in the third set to beat 26th seed Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 1-6, 7-5. In her third match, Maria defeated fifth seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 to reach the fourth round, where she will take on 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the quarterfinals.

Before the 2022 Wimbledon, Maria's last Grand Slam match win came at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, when she reached the last eight. She has faced first-round exits in eight Major events since then.

Serena Williams' return cut short by Harmony Tan in 1R

Serena Williams made an early exit from the 2022 Wimbledon.

Serena Williams played her first singles match in a year but failed to advance to the second round at the grasscourt Major, losing to World No. 115 Harmony Tan of France 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) in three hours and 10 minutes. The American was aiming to go all the way and lift her 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record.

In the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon, Williams injured her leg in the first set and was forced to retire mid-match. Staying on the sidelines for almost a year to rehabilitate her torn hamstring, Williams made a return to action a week ahead of SW19.

She teamed up with World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the doubles event of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The Tunisian suffered a knee injury, due to which they withdrew before their semifinal match.

