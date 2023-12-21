"It's very hard to compare different eras" - Leander Paes on the evolution of tennis ft. Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes reckons it's difficult to compare current greats like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek with yesteryears due to the various imponderables involved.

Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history, having carved out a niche for himself with a plethora of records that aren't likely to be broken anytime soon.

With 24 Grand Slams, 40 Masters 1000s, and seven ATP Finals titles, the Super Serb stands alone. The Serb is coming off a banner year, reaching all four Grand Slam finals, winning three, for the second time in three years, and finishing the year atop the pile.

However, Paes said in a media interaction in Mumbai (as per Forbes) that comparison across eras is 'difficult' because of a plethora of changes like the equipment, tennis ball, playing surface, and players' physical attributes:

"The equipment has changed. The playing surfaces have gone through different speeds. Right now, it's very slow. The tennis ball has changed a lot. It used to be much smaller and faster through the air, but now with the amount of felt and the pressure, they've made it a lot slower so winners can’t happen as much."

Paes added:

"But if you look at the physical attributes of the athletes, it's grown tremendously. You also look at their mental attributes—Djokovic, (Carlos) Alcaraz, (Iga) Swiatek—these are just phenomenal players. The physical and mental fitness of tennis has grown so much that it makes it the hardest sport in the world."

Offering his take on the comparison across eras, the Indian said:

"Nick Kyrgios recently stirred the pot by saying that the stars of yesteryears, like Boris Becker, wouldn't be able match up to the standards of the modern generation.

"It's very hard to compare different eras. Some played with wooden racquets, some with graphite ones, some have played all four Grand Slams on grass, while now only one Grand Slam is on grass. So many things have changed over the years that it's very hard to compare generations."

An 18-time Grand Slam winner (men's doubles and mixed doubles), Paes has recently been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

"It's a pretty good achievement" - Novak Djokovic on completing 400 weeks at No. 1

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic added another feather to his cap recently by becoming the first player - male or female - to complete 400 weeks at No. 1.

The 36-year-old achieved the milestone in the week starting November 20, a day after winning a record seventh title at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin. Following his victory over Jannik Sinner in the final, the delighted Serb said (as per ATP):

"It's a pretty good achievement, 400 weeks at No. 1. It's never been done in history. Someone will eventually break it, but hopefully it stays there for a long time."

The next best player on the list is Steffi Graf, whose mark of 377 weeks was surpassed by Novak Djokovic in February this year.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis