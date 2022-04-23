It’s very hard to envision anyone defeating Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros this year, she's that good: Patrick McEnroe

Patrick McEnroe has said that it is very hard to see anyone beating Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros this year.

The WTA World No. 1 has had a sensational season so far and the last couple of months have been extraordinarily good for her. Swiatek won three WTA 1000 titles on the trot, starting with the Qatar Open where she beat Anett Kontaveit in the final.

The Pole then won the Sunshine Double, becoming only the fourth woman to attain this feat. She beat Maria Sakkari and Naomi Osaka in the finals of the Indian Wells and Miami Opens respectively.

Swiatek has won 30 out of 33 matches in 2022, winning 21 on the trot. She has not dropped a single set in her last 13 matches and became the first player to win 28 consecutive sets since Serena Williams in 2012-13.

28 - Iga Swiatek is the first female player to win 28 consecutive sets since Serena Williams, who did it between the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Australian Open.

The younger McEnroe brother wrote on Twitter that it's hard for him to envision anyone beating Swiatek at Roland Garros this year.

"It’s very hard to envision anyone defeating Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros this year. She's that good."

Iga Swiatek won the Roland Garros in 2020

Iga Swiatek scripted one of Roland Garros' biggest fairytales in recent times by winning the competition in 2020. The Pole started the competition by beating 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova in the first round and later beat then-top seed Simona Halep in the last 16.

She defeated Martina Trevisan and Nadia Podoroska to reach her maiden Grand Slam final. Here, she got the better of Sofia Kenin to win her first Grand Slam title. Ranked 54th at the time, Swiatek became the lowest-ranked player to win the French Open since the rankings were introduced.

Iga Swiatek becomes the lowest-ranked woman ever to win the French Open after beating Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 at Roland Garros and also became the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles trophy

Swiatek has an impressive record on clay, winning 28 out of 34 matches on the surface so far. She won the Italian Open by thrashing Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final. She also reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros before losing to Maria Sakkari.

Given Swiatek's current run of form, it will be hard for anybody to stop her from winning the French Open for the second time in her career. However, the likes of Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova are capable of challenging her for the title.

Swiatek is currently competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, beating Eva Nys and Emma Raducanu to reach the semifinals.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan