'It's hard to imagine that this will go on forever,' Dominic Thiem says on the pandemic's economic impact on global sports

US Open champion Dominic Thiem has said that he understands tournaments have to offer lower prize money due to the economic impact of the current global pandemic, and hopes that the situation will level off at some point in the coming months.

The World No. 3 was speaking in Vienna where he is competing at the Erste Bank Open, an ATP 500 event, this week.

The total prize money on offer in Vienna this week is €1,409,510 which is a 38.6% drop when compared to 2019, according to the Perfect Tennis website.

The US Open offered $53.4 million in total player compensation in 2020 – nearly 95% of its total from 2019 – but that included $7.6 million dedicated toward player relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, total prize money at the 2020 French Open was at €38,000,000 which is down just 10.93% compared to 2019.

"I do believe that many tournaments have to go down with the prize money during this time,", Dominic Thiem says. "But that affects this whole spectrum - by that I mean big sports like soccer, tennis and some US sports - where the prize money is very, very high and has continued to rise. It's hard to imagine that this will go on forever. It would be a healthy thing for everyone involved if the whole thing levels off somewhere in the middle."

The ATP Tour has also already announced reductions in prize money for some tournaments in the first quarter of 2021.

For the 2021 ATP 500 and ATP 250 events in Q1 (prior to Indian Wells) the prize money reductions look like this:

• 50% reduction for no fans on-site

• 40% reduction for limited capacity (i.e., up to 50% capacity)

I'm grateful that we can play in Vienna at all: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 Roland Garros

After winning the US Open, Dominic Thiem reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in Paris and said he now feels refreshed for defending his title this week, having spent some time home relaxing.

"I regenerated well for a few days at home and for a change did nothing. It took a while to get back to my physical level, but I would say that I am fully back in my mind and body. It just took a little time after Paris to be able to reflect on everything," the Austrian said.

Dominic Thiem added that he was grateful to be able to play this week in Vienna, where seven of the world's top 10 players have gathered, including World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. He also praised the organizers for their efforts to create a spectacular tournament for the players.

"I'm so grateful that we can play here at all. And we lack nothing: This is my first time living here in the hotel, otherwise I was always a home sleeper, but everything is simply sensational: the food, the hotel itself, the court in the town hall. Everything is arranged and really cool that we can at least play in front of 1000 spectators," Thiem said.