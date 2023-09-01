"It's important that Holger Rune finds the right team, he's decided that isn't with Patrick Mouratoglou" - Dane's mother Aneke announces split in team

Holger Rune's mother Aneke announced that her son's partnership with coach Patrick Mouratoglou has definitely run its course.

Rune and Mouratoglou first started working together in October 2022. The plan was for the collaboration to last until the season, but it continued into 2023 as the Dane's results were satisfactory.

The pair split in April, with the plan for Rune being to work with coach Lars Christensen during the clay court season. Aneke Rune revealed what has been happening in her son's team in an interview with Danish outlet BT.

"It was planned that Lars would cover the clay court season, but the training ended in a hat and glasses, and therefore Patrick came to cover the clay court season with Lapo Becherini (Holger Rune's physical trainer, ed.) in the team with very good results," Aneke Rune said.

"So it was natural for Holger to believe that the same team could work in the USA. But it didn't work," she added.

Lars Christensen was the main coach of Holger Rune at Wimbledon, where the 20-year-old reached career-high quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

"Lars was a completely natural choice for Wimbledon, as he is a skilled, technical coach, and grass requires something more," said Aneke Rune.

Even though Rune had success in London, he opted to have Patrick Mouratoglou by his side in New York, with the cooperation quickly ending again.

"It just didn’t work out. Right now it is important that Holger finds the right team, that he can have for a long time. He has decided that isn’t with Patrick," revealed Aneke Rune.

The Danish prodigy's mother gave public advice to her son, saying that working with Lars Christensen would be good for him. The Danish coach has been working with Clara Tauson during the 2023 US Open, but it is currently unknown whether that partnership will continue after the tournament.

"I would think that Lars and Holger's relationship is such that Lars must want to complete his work and lead Holger to first place in the world and win grand slams. That was the objective," Aneke Rune added.

"I just did it for fun" - Holger Rune explains sarcastic tweet about US Open scheduling

Holger Rune at the 2023 US Open

Holger Rune caused a commotion after he was unsatisfied about being put on Court 5 for his first match at the 2023 US Open. Rune lost in the first round of the tournament to Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, with the match being played far from the main courts at Flushing Meadows.

Prior to the match, Rune posted the US Open site map on social media, adding:

" In case you can find court 5, this is where I play my first match Monday followed by 11:00."

After losing to Carballes Baena, he was asked how being scheduled on Court 5 as World No. 4 weighed on him mentally during the encounter.

"No, I just did it kind of for fun. Of course, I was a bit not happy when I saw the schedule, but, I mean, I saw the schedule Friday so I had time to recover from it. It's not like I can't play tennis if I play not on center court," Rune explained.

Rune refused to blame the loss on not being put on bigger courts, mentioning his previous form as well, as he hadn't beaten anyone in four matches in a row prior to the US Open.

"I played probably more matches on outside courts in my life than big courts, so all good. Yeah, I didn't play good, I think. Yeah, it's been tough weeks also before the US Open," Rune added.