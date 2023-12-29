"It's impossible to think about winning tournaments today" - Rafael Nadal on his Brisbane International return

Rafael Nadal has played down expectations of a title run ahead of his much-awaited return to competitive action at the Brisbane International following a near year-long injury hiatus.

The 37-year-old hasn't played since injuring his hip in an Australian Open second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald earlier this year. The Spaniard subsequently underwent hip surgery and faced numerous setbacks in his rehabilitation before annoucing his return in Brisbane in what could be his final year on Tour.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner landed in the Australian city earlier this week and hit the practice courts. During a gathering at the Queen Street Mall in Brisbane on Friday, he downplayed expectations of a title run, as tipped by Alexei Popyrin, considering his long absence from the Tour.

"It's impossible to think about winning tournaments today," said Nadal (as per abc.net). "What's really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don't expect much, one year without being on the court."

Providing a realistic take on things, Nadal added that he needs to take it day-by-day.

"I can't have super long-term goals because I don't see myself playing a super long time. I don't know how things are going to keep going. I'm not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term, and it's even tougher in the medium period of time. I need to accept the adversity and that it's not going to be perfect, just come with the right spirit every day," he said.

Nadal is making his second appearance in Brisbane. His last run at the tournament saw him losing in the quarterfinals to Milos Raonic in 2017.

What did Carlos Alcaraz say about Rafael Nadal's return to action in Brisbane?

Rafael Nadal (left) and Carlos Alcaraz

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz reckons Rafael Nadal will soon return to his usual high level.

The Spaniard, who recently beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in an exhibition contest in Riyadh, said that players who have practised with Nadal in the last few weeks say that Nadal's top level might not be too far away.

"I hear from other players that practised with Rafa in these past weeks and they said he's going to return to his good level. His top level," Alcaraz said (as per Sky Sports).

Alcaraz, who has lost two of his three career singles meetings with Rafael Nadal, is set to kickstart his 2024 campaign at the Australian Open. The two Spaniards could be in for a blockbuster early meeting if Nadal - ranked 672nd in the world - lands in the same half of the draw as the 20-year-old.

