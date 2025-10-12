"It's all just crying" - Shanghai Masters champ Valentin Vacherot can't contain emotions after beating cousin Arthur Rinderknech for historic victory

Valentin Vacherot ended his fairytale run at this year's Shanghai Masters on a high note on Sunday (October 12), beating his French cousin Arthur Rinderknech in three sets to secure his first-ever singles title on the ATP Tour. Following his triumph, the Monegasque admitted that he was still in disbelief at the run he had put together this fortnight.

Having been on the verge of breaking into the top 100 ATP rankings before a right shoulder injury midway through 2024, Vacherot spent most of this year climbing back to where he previously was. In Shanghai, the 26-year-old finally punctuated his comeback with one of the most inspiring men's tennis campaigns ever. Following a semifinal upset win over Novak Djokovic, he came from a set down to douse fellow first-time Masters finalist Rinderknech's challenge by a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

During his post-match interview, Valentin Vacherot was visibly emotional as he thanked his support circle for always believing in his ability. The 2025 Shanghai Masters champion also spared a word for his cousin, claiming that there were "two winners" as far as he was concerned.

"It’s just all crying. It’s unreal what just happened. I have no idea what’s happening right now," Valentin Vacherot said. "I’m not in a dream. It’s just crazy. I’m so happy about my performance these past two weeks. I wanna thank everyone who put a brick in my career from the beginning."

"It’s really tough that there has to be one loser today. I think there’s just two winners today. One family that won. For the sport of tennis, the story is just unreal. I wish there could be two winners. Unfortunately there’s only one. For myself, I’m really happy that it’s me."

Vacherot had received a last-minute entry into the qualifying rounds of the Shanghai Masters, which he made the most out of despite being ranked at a lowly World No. 204. He went on to beat seeded players like Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune, and Alexander Bublik en route to the final after only enjoying success on the ATP Challenger circuit previously.

Valentin Vacherot to make top 50 ATP Rankings debut by virtue of Shanghai triumph

Valentin Vacherot has a lot to relish in right now, considering he has touched new grounds with his maiden ATP Tour singles triumph. The Monegasque will achieve his career-high singles ranking of 40 when the men's rankings are updated on Monday, making a herculean jump of 164 spots.

Moreover, the 26-year-old is set to take home a paycheque of $1,124,380 as the Shanghai Masters men's singles titlist, which is almost double his career prize money earnings of $597,890 before this fortnight. Arthur Rinderknech, meanwhile, will also leave the ATP Masters 1000 tournament with his head held high, as he will make his top 30 debut at No. 28.

