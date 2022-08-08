“It’s just an incredible transformation; I’ve been in some really dark places and just to be able to turn it around, I’ve shown some serious strength” - Nick Kyrgios after his Citi Open triumph

Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year wait for his seventh ATP singles title on Sunday when he clinched the Citi Open title. He did not drop serve throughout the tournament and outclassed Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Kyrgios followed it up with the doubles title as well, defeating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 alongside Jack Sock.

During an on-court interview after his singles title win, the Australian spoke about the improvement in his game this year.

“It’s just very emotional for me, to see where I was at last year to now. It’s just an incredible transformation. But I just came out with great energy, I knew that I had experience on my side today. I love this court, I have played so many good matches so I’m really, really happy. Really happy with myself,” he said.

ABC SPORT @abcsport Not only did Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios win the singles at the Washington Open, but he added the doubles as well with America's Jack Sock.



He took a moment to reflect on how he's been going of late.



Read more: ab.co/3SAwQXV Not only did Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios win the singles at the Washington Open, but he added the doubles as well with America's Jack Sock.He took a moment to reflect on how he's been going of late.Read more: 🇦🇺🎾 Not only did Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios win the singles at the Washington Open, but he added the doubles as well with America's Jack Sock. 🏆🏆He took a moment to reflect on how he's been going of late. 💚💛Read more: 👉 ab.co/3SAwQXV https://t.co/YQ77Avq2ze

With the win, he jumped 26 places from 63rd to 37th in the ATP rankings. The Wimbledon runner-up stated that he persevered to come out of some “really dark places.”

“I’ve been in some really dark places and just to be able to turn it around. There are so many people who have helped me get there, but myself, I’ve shown some serious strength to continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one,” he said.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



becomes a Kyrgios is King in DC @NickKyrgios becomes a #CitiOpen champion for the second time as he defeats Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 to take the title! Kyrgios is King in DC 🏆👑@NickKyrgios becomes a #CitiOpen champion for the second time as he defeats Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 to take the title! https://t.co/XCGLRNogZb

The 27-year-old will be in action at the National Bank Open next, where he is set to face World No. 31 Sebastian Baez in the first round. The pair met at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year, where Kyrgios comfortably beat Baez 6-4, 6-0.

Kyrgios’ best result in the Canadian Open (the other name for the National Bank Open) is reaching the third round twice and will be looking to better that record this year.

“I have a partner with me now I see a future with and have to provide for, motivation is a lot higher than it used to be” - Nick Kyrgios credits girlfriend Costeen Hatzi for improvement in his game

Citi Open - Day 9

Speaking at a press conference following his Citi Open triumph, Nick Kyrgios stated that he has become more mature and also hinted at his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi as a motivating factor.

“Honestly, I feel as if I'm a lot older, a lot more mature, and I feel like when you get older, you realize you shouldn't be taking these things for granted, the way you're feeling, the way your body feels. Also, I have a partner with me now I see a future with and I kind of see that I have to provide for. So I feel like my motivation is a lot higher than it used to be,” Kyrgios said.

“I don't care about what people say about my tennis, like always disrespectful to the sport, all this, all that. I know that deep down that I try really hard to do it my own way. I know that I inspire millions of people, and I'm just playing for them,” he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala