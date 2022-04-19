" It's just been so nice to see Rafael Nadal playing at this level, getting back healthy before the clay-court swing" - Chanda Rubin 

Chanda Rubin has said it was nice to see Rafael Nadal "healthy" ahead of the claycourt swing.

The Spaniard took to Twitter on Monday to post pictures of himself doing light training, four weeks after the Indian Wells Masters final which he lost to Taylor Fritz.

Rafa Nadal

Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 🏻 Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suaveQue ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suave 👌🏻Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 💪🏻 https://t.co/JC9j0MPGzD

Former Australian Open doubles champion Rubin told Tennis Channel that it was nice to see Nadal healthy and training ahead of a large part of the claycourt season, where he is a "real factor."

"It is (nice) and this was kind of the concern, what we saw, the stress fracture in his rib in Indian Wells, playing such great tennis, has had such a good start to the year," Rubin said. "But, there was time before Roland Garros, I think that's where Nadal always looks to build."

"But it's just been so nice to see Nadal playing at this level, getting back healthy before the clay-court swing, this is where he is a real factor."

Rafael Nadal suffered a rib stress fracture at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal during the Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal had a good run at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters but suffered a rib stress fracture during the latter stages of the tournament.

The Spaniard first felt pain in the chest area during his semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, but still managed to defeat his young compatriot in three sets. However, the injury only got worse and prevented him from performing at his best in the final against Fritz.

The American beat Nadal in straight sets to win the Indian Wells Masters and break the latter's 20-match winning streak. After the competition, the King of Clay said that he would be out of action for between four and six weeks.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena. Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena.

Nadal withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters as well as the Barcelona Open, which he won last year by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

With Nadal returning to training, there is every chance we could see him compete at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open in May.

Nadal was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals at Madrid last year. But he went on to win his 10th Rome Masters title a week later by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Nadal will be determined to get some much-needed match practice ahead of Roland Garros. He was eliminated in the semifinals of the tournament last year and will want to get back to winning ways on the terre battue of Paris.

