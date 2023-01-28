“It’s kind of a relief” - Aryna Sabalenka on maiden Grand Slam win at the 2023 Australian Open 

Aryna Sabalenka finally has her hands on a Grand Slam trophy, having outlasted reigning Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina in the summit clash of the 2023 Australian Open on January 28.

The World No. 5, who is currently on a 14-match winning streak, took a scenic route to the title. She came back from a set down to prevail over the big-hitting Kazakh in three keenly-contested sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. It came after she hadn't dropped a single set in any of her last six matches at Melbourne Park.

Speaking about her breakthrough run shortly after lifting the trophy, Sabalenka reflected on the whirlwind a couple of weeks. She stated that she was “super happy” and “proud” of her achievement.

The Belarusian ace went on to say that the win came as a bit of a “relief." She added that the Major title had eluded her in the past despite her having been in the top 10 for a considerable period of time.

“I’m just super happy and proud,” Aryna Sabalenka said. “It’s kind of a relief. I’ve been in the top 10 but never got a Grand Slam. It’s been really tough to get it. I’m super happy. It’s a relief but also a joy. I’m just proud of myself and my team.”

Sabalenka went on to thank her team and support staff, saying they had been through a lot of ups and downs last year before dedicating the trophy to them.

“Thank you to my team, the craziest team on Tour, I would say,” Aryna Sabalenka said. “We’ve been through a lot of downs last year, we worked so hard. You guys deserve the this trophy. It’s more for you than for me.”

Aryna Sabalenka to rise to career-high ranking after Australian Open

Sabalenka at the 2023 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka’s big win in Melbourne will see her rise back to a career-high world ranking of No. 2 when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday.

The Belarusian is currently ranked no. 5 in the world with a total of 4,340 ranking points, behind Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and Caroline Garcia. Her run, however, has earned her 1,760 rankings points and she is expected to jump to No. 2 in the world with a total of 6,100 rankings points. With the jump, she will be second best to only Swiatek’s 10,485.

Sabalenka had previously reached the semifinal stage of a Grand Slam on three occasions prior to this year’s Australian Open but came up short on each.

