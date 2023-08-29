"It's the last Grand Slam of the year and I played some of my worst tennis, we are all disappointed in the team" - Holger Rune after US Open exit

Holger Rune became the biggest seed to be bungled out of the US Open on Day 1 of the action. The fourth seed went down in four sets against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena (6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2).

Speaking about his surprise loss in his post-match press conference, Rune said he and his entire team was pretty disappointed given he played some of his worst tennis in the last Grand Slam of the season.

"Patrick, okay. We haven't spoken yet, but normally it's a calm talk when we talk," Holger Rune said. "I mean, obviously we are all disappointed in the team, I think it's normal. It's the last Grand Slam of the year. I played some of my worst tennis. It's disappointing."

Looking at some of the positives in the early US Open exit, Rune said he hoped to learn from it and will try to find stability around him to ensure better performances on court going forward.

"Only one thing I can do is learn from it," Holger Rune said. "Try to get stability in my team, stability around me, and, you know, do all the right things so I can perform when I'm on the court."

"I never consider not to play tournaments even though I'm hurt" - Holger Rune after US Open loss

Rune at the 2023 US Open.

Holger Rune also briefly addressed injury concerns coming into the US Open, saying he was not the sort of player who looks to skip tournaments until there was something seriously wrong.

"I never consider not to play tournaments even though I'm hurt," Holger Rune said. "I mean, of course I know if it's something dangerous I will not play. But also, I'm the kind of person I don't check everything if I'm hurt. I don't get a scan every time I feel something."

He, however, was quick to add that injuries and niggles were a part and parcel of an athlete's life and you learn to deal with them.

"It's like I think it's normal when you're athlete, you feel your body," the Dane said. "If you don't, that's ridiculous."

"But I think many players do, and I think it's a part of the job," he conitnued. "It's a part you need to learn how to handle when you have pain or when you feel sore or whatever .Yeah, it's a part of it."

Rune came into the 2023 US Open as the World No. 4 but will drop a few points after having failed to match his third-round showing from last year.