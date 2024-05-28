"It's like a 100m race for 10 years" - Emma Raducanu opens up about making sacrifices for tennis career

Emma Raducanu has opened up about the sacrifices she made to play tennis professionally. She explained why her youth was different from others in her cohort.

The former US Open champion recently withdrew from the qualifying round of the French Open. She didn't participate in the clay court Slam as she was reportedly not given a wildcard entry into the main draw.

Emma Raducanu recently acknowledged the significant sacrifices she’s made for tennis, contrasting her career path with that of her peers. While others' careers typically flourish in their 30s and 40s, she feels she has only about ten years to give her all, likening it to a 100-meter sprint before she can stop.

"100% I’ve had to make sacrifices for the sport. I think of it, the more I think I have a span of maybe ten years max where I have to go all out for it. Whereas my peers in their 20s, that’s when their careers just start to take off – in their 30s and 40s – then they can work until they retire. And with me, I’ve got to go all guns blazing. It’s like a 100m race for 10 years, then I can stop," Raducanu told Grazia Daily.

The Brit is still in search of a deep run this season. Her best effort helped her to reach the quarterfinals at the Stuttgart Open where she lost to Iga Swiatek. Raducanu's most recent appearance was at the Madrid Open, where Maria Lourdes Carle eliminated her in the first round 6-2, 6-2.

"It’s important for me to keep laying on the foundations" - Emma Raducanu on her goals ahead of the Wimbledon Championships

2022 US Open - Day 2

Emma Raducanu recently expressed her goal to be in peak condition for the Wimbledon Championships. She emphasized the importance of building a solid foundation before the grass and hard-court seasons, aiming to maintain her fitness throughout the year. She said (as quoted by AP):

“It’s important for me to keep laying on the foundations and I will use the time to do a healthy block before the grass and subsequent hard-court seasons to give myself a chance to keep fit for the rest of the year."

The 21-year-old stunned the world by defeating Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open final. However, she has struggled to maintain her form since, facing injuries and fitness concerns. Raducanu also contributed to Great Britain's victory at the Billie Jean King Cup finals this year.

The Brit is expected to participate in the Wimbledon Championships and will look to win the second Major of her career.