"It's like I'm a famous person without the perks" - John McEnroe's daughter Emily hits out at 'nepotism' critics in amusing admission

John McEnroe's daughter Emily funnily cleared the air around 'nepotism' that fans think she benefits from, getting things served on a silver platter. She further noted how she works and earns her own instead of being 'lazy' and 'lame' like people perceive.

Emily, based in New York City, has made a name for herself as an actor, singer, and voice artist. She starred opposite Rosanna Arquette and Tania Raymonde in her debut feature film, Futra Days.

As the daughter of one of the greatest tennis stars, John McEnroe, and Hollywood legend, Tatum O'Neal, Emily often gets backlashes for unfairly getting advantages for her famous parents. In a recent Instagram story, she amusingly opened up about the much-talked-about topic of nepotism and said that she earns her own and nothing comes easy to her plate.

"Let's talk about the obvious. There's an issue with nepotism. Oh, everything was handed to you on a silver platter, on a gold platter. Oh! Well, so far, basically, no, it hasn't, okay? It's like I'm a famous person without the perks. I'm like a famous person who can't get the dinner reservation. What the hell is that about? I just want to work. It's like, um, oh, that kid of so-and-so sucks. They're trying to do all this work and they're so lame. Oh, that kid of so-and-so doesn't work. What a lazy piece of s**t. Oh my lord. Yeah, I said it," she said.

Emily McEnroe made her feelings known about 'nepotism'; Instagram - @emily_mcenroe

John McEnroe held the World No. 1 position for 170 weeks. Moreover, he has won three Wimbledon and four US Open titles. He became the only tennis player to win over 70 titles in both singles and doubles.

John McEnroe's daughter once weighed in on aiming to match her parents' success

John McEnroe at City Parks Foundation 2024 Dinner and Concert; (Source - Getty)

While John McEnroe gained global fame for his tennis mastery, his former wife, Tatum O'Neal won an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress at just 10. The latter starred as a child artist in the movie, 'Paper Moon'.

Hailing from famous parents, Emily once shared that she wished to follow in her mother's footsteps at a more tender age but soon realized it was impossible. She further noted how McEnroe and O'Neal's storied careers made the siblings stress about their future.

"When I was growing up, I used to think, 'I have to get my Oscar before my mom,' and then I passed that age quickly. I was like, 'Well, that's absolutely not going to happen.' My parents have been the best at their careers. My dad was number one at tennis and my mom won an Oscar so that put enormous pressure on us. I think it also gives my siblings and me a huge drive to blaze our own trail," said Emily, via People.

Emily starred in an episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and worked as a voice double for the iconic actress, Scarlett Johansson in 'Ghost in the Shell'.

