Iga Swiatek doesn't mind the lack of attention on her at the 2024 Italian Open, considering the presence of superstars like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the tournament. Swiatek reached the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event on Saturday, taking down Yulia Putinteva 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets.

Nadal was also in action at the tournament on the same day, where he exited in the second round with a straight-set loss against No. 7 seed Hubert Hurkacz. Djokovic, the top seed on the men's side, is alive in the tournament and will next take on Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

At her press conference after the win over Putintseva, Swiatek was asked about the lack of media spotlight on her in Rome, something the World No. 1 does't think is that big of a deal. The Pole joked that she's not jealous of Nadal and Djokovic because they have a bigger fan base than her.

With the 2024 edition likely being Nadal's final appearance in Rome and Djokovic being one of the GOATs, Swiatek understands why there's more of a focus on them than her and cannot comprehend the question in the first place.

"I don't know if that was a punch or not. I think there is some attention on me, but I totally understand why Rafa and Novak, they have such a huge fan base. It's not like I'm jealous or something," Swiatek said.

"Well, it's Rafa's last tournament - not last, but last tournament in Rome possibly. I get why people are focusing on watching him. And Novak, obviously he's the G.O.A.T. as well. I don't understand this question, honestly," she added.

"I feel like I'm in a different place" - Iga Swiatek on her mentality shift in 2024

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Four

During the press conference, Iga Swiatek also spoke about how her mentality has changed in 2024, saying that she feels like she's in a "different place" now even though her main focus hasn't changed.

The four-time Grand Slam champion maintained that she was under more pressure last year, which she has since let go off to enjoy herself more on tour.

"Last year I remember at that point I also struggled physically a little bit. I remember missing Miami and thinking that I need to catch up with points and everything," Iga Swiatek said.

"I feel like I'm in a different place. I'm still focusing on the same things, but I remember last year I was more nervous and more stressed. I felt more pressure. This time I'm kind of using the way I feel to just enjoy everything more," she added.

In the fourth round of the Italian Open, Iga Swiatek will take on Angelique Kerber for a spot in the quarterfinals.

