"It's not like some master puzzle that you need to solve, you just kind of have to get your mind in the right place" - Coco Gauff on her success at French Open 2022

Over the last couple of years, Coco Gauff has found it difficult to handle the pressure of expectations from her at the Grand Slam level. The 2022 French Open campaign, however, came as a game-changing experience in many ways for Gauff, who believes she has found the 'mantra' to handle pressure during big occasions.

Speaking after her most successful campaign at a Major tournament, Gauff shed light on the change in mentality that has helped her produce such strong performances on the Parisian clay these past two weeks.

"I think, I guess the journey to get here I realized the key to making the final was not something with my game or something that I needed to fix. It was more with my mentality and how I entered the matches," Gauff said in her post-match presser.

"I think that's what I think the difference between me dreaming it and reality, I realized that, yes, it's hard to get here, but also, it's not like some master puzzle that you need to solve. You just kind of have to get your mind in the right place," added the 18-year-old.

Gauff made a big breakthrough at the 2022 French Open, reaching her first semifinal and final at a Grand Slam. The teenager came through a tricky opponent in Martina Trevisan in the semifinals, before being beaten by a much stronger opponent in Iga Swiatek in the final.

Further highlighting how a changed mindset helped her fare better during crucial moments, Gauff said that the key was to play for herself and not for others. This was something she did not do enough of during her past appearances at Grand Slams, including this year's Australian Open. The American admitted that she did not expect to reach the final in Paris.

"I think like going into tournament, honestly I didn't expect a final. I think that it came from like being a mix -- I mean, this year I feel like there was a mix like my mentality. I think beginning of this year I lost Australian Open and a couple first rounds, and I think I was just going into the matches trying so hard to win, but not for myself but for other people," Coco Gauff said further.

"I think this tournament was the first tournament this year that I went in trying to win for myself, and I think that was the difference in my mentality. I think that now that I have found that mental state, I know how to get there. I think it will help me in future tournaments," the Atlanta-native continued as saying.

Coco Gauff feels that while it may have seemed like the occasion of being in the final got to her while playing against Swiatek, she did not 'freak out' and just ended up losing to a better player.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff these past two weeks have been filled with so many emotions and i am so grateful for this moment. thank you to everyone for all of the support.

grand slam finalist….

i’ll bounce back.



ps: tournament is not quite over for me yet… doubles final tomorrow allezzzz these past two weeks have been filled with so many emotions and i am so grateful for this moment. thank you to everyone for all of the support. grand slam finalist….i’ll bounce back. ps: tournament is not quite over for me yet… doubles final tomorrow allezzzz https://t.co/3cGCVh19Sa

One of the hardest players to beat: Coco Gauff on Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek during the trophy presentation at the 2022 French Open

Coco Gauff was outplayed in the final by Swiatek, who is now on a 35-match unbeaten streak, equaling the record held by Venus Williams. The American lauded the Polish player's exceptional skills on the tennis court, terming her as one of the players she has found toughest to beat ever since she started out on the WTA tour.

"I don't think I have played -- I mean, actually her (Swiatek) and Ash were -- well, now Ash isn't playing anymore -- but when she was I would say those two are probably the two that when you go into the match they are the hardest to beat," Gauff said.

Having said that, Gauff is glad to have the experience of playing Swiatek and seeing her level on the court. She hopes to play her again in a final sooner rather than later.

"Now that I have seen the level, this level of No. 1 and 35 matches, I know that what I have to do. Hopefully next time I'm sure I'm going to play her in another final and hopefully it's a different result," continued Gauff.

Coco Gauff will hope to quickly put behind herself the disappointment of the singles final as she aims to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title in the doubles final on Sunday with partner Jessica Pegula.

