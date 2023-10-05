"It's like some weight has been lifted off my shoulders" - Coco Gauff on how US Open triumph has given her a renewed sense of freedom

Coco Gauff booked her spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open, downing Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets.

After saving multiple set points in the first set, the reigning US Open champion registered a 7-6(5), 6-2 win that saw her extend her winning streak on the WTA Tour. Gauff has now won 15 matches on the trot, an unbeaten run that stretches as far as the Cincinnati Open back in August.

After winning her maiden WTA 1000 title there, the teenager reigned supreme at the US Open, overcoming a handful of three-setters in the early stages at Flushing Meadows to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

That win in New York has shown her that she can handle pressure more than she initially thought possible, giving her a sense of self-confidence like never before. The victory against Kudermetova in Beijing was a sign of the new, more confident Gauff, as admitted by the American herself.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Coco Gauff proclaimed that a weight has been lifted off her shoulders thanks to her US Open run, which has now bestowed her with a renewed feeling of freedom on the court.

"Having those victories makes me feel more confident now, especially because of how the US Open went. There is a lot more pressure in a Grand Slam, but I think I can handle emotions better thanks to the experience. Now it's like some weight has been lifted off my shoulders, I can play more freely," Coco Gauff said.

The American No. 1 now holds the longest win-streak of the 2023 WTA season, having overtaken Iga Swiatek's run of 14 consecutive wins between the French Open and Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff to take on Maria Sakkari in China Open quarterfinals

China Open Tennis

Following her win over Veronika Kudermetova, Coco Gauff will next take on Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open. Unlike Gauff, Sakkari needed three sets to get through her Round of 16 encounter, beating Wang Xinyu 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

The Greek has a 4-2 lead in their head-to-head; however, Gauff won their most recent meeting at the Citi Open this year. The winner of the clash will take on either second seed Iga Swiatek or ninth seed Caroline Garcia in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the top half of the draw will see World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka take on Elena Rybakina in the first quarterfinal and Liudmila Samsonova locking horns with Jelena Ostapenko in the other.