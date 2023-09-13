"It’s literally the most annoying experience of my life" - Sloane Stephens on taking husband Jozy Altidore to nail salon

Sloane Stephens recently shared her "annoying" experience with her husband, soccer player Jozy Altidore at the nail salon.

During a press conference at the ongoing San Diego Open, Stephens was asked by one of the reporters:

“You’re like a nail enthusiast, you like getting manicures and pedicures, have you ever had like a bad experience or something?”

While the American enjoys her trips to the salon, she revealed that taking her husband along was one of the most annoying experiences of her life.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve had a bad experience. I’ve never gotten like a toe infection or anything like that," she said. "But I will say, I take my husband now & it’s literally the most annoying experience of my life. That would be the only bad experience that I’ve had at a nail salon.”

Stephens went on to describe Altidore's reactions to a pedicure.

“You know he’s ticklish and moving and squirming and like It’s not relaxing. I’m like ‘stop moving, other people are looking.’” she added.

Sloane Stephens beats Elise Mertens in San Diego Open 1R

Sloane Stephens had a great start to her campaign in San Diego, where she took on World No. 29 Elise Mertens in the first round. The former US Open champion began the match in fine fashion, racing to a 4-0 lead before winning the first set easily. Although the Belgian improved her level in the second set, Stephens was far too strong on the day, cruising to a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory.

She will square off against Caroline Garcia in the second round on Wednesday.

Sloane Stephens has had a mixed year so far, winning 24 out of 42 matches. Her only title came at the 125-level event in Saint-Malo. She made the Round of 16 at the WTA 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati but crashed out in the first round of the 2023 US Open.