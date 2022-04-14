It's a lot of drama; it's a telenovela" - Serena Williams on her father's biopic 'King Richard'

Serena Williams opened up on her father Richard's movie 'King Richard' which had multiple nominations across major ceremonies (Academy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award, to name a few).

King Richard is a biographical sports film featuring Will Smith as Richard Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams and Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams. The movie, which was released last year, is about the early days of the Williams sisters before they became two of the biggest stars in women's tennis history. Smith won the Oscar award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

In an interview with Insider, Serena said that the movie had a 'perfect ending' with her sister Venus playing her first professional tournament.

"‘King Richard’ had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court. Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction. It's two completely different stories. I had a rough journey. I didn't do well, and then I did. It's a lot of drama. It's a telenovela,” Williams said.

How have Serena Williams and Venus Williams fared this season?

Serena (left) and Venus Williams haven't been in action for a while.

Both Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - are yet to play competitively this season.

Serena Williams is one of the most decorated women's singles players in the sport's history. The 40-year-old has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including each Major at least thrice. However, the former World No. 1 has not been in action since Wimbledon last year due to a leg injury.

She skipped the Australian Open this year and her ranking subsequently plummeted to World No. 243.

Eurosport @eurosport



#AusOpen Serena Williams has 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐧 from next year's Australian Open due to injury Serena Williams has 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐧 from next year's Australian Open due to injury ❌#AusOpen

The younger Williams sister's last singles Major win came at the 2017 Australian Open. Since then, she has fallen at the final hurdle in consecutive Wimbledon and US Open finals (2018-19). In a recent interview, Serena said that she plans to return to action at Wimbledon this year.

Meanwhile, Serena's older sister Venus Williams has also been on the wane, currently ranked 493rd in the world. The 41-year-old hasn't played since a round-of-32 loss to Su-Wieh Hsieh in Chicago in August last year. She refused a wildcard at this year's Australian Open, citing a lack of match fitness.

Venus hasn't won a Grand Slam in singles since Wimbledon in 2008, where she triumphed for the fifth time. Since then, she has made three finals, two of them at Wimbledon. In a recent interview, Venus Williams also suggested a potential return to action soon, quelling speculation about her impending retirement.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan