"Being a young American was watching Venus & Serena play, it's surreal to be on the same stage"- Danielle Collins after making Australian Open final

Danielle Collins humbled seventh seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday to advance to her maiden Grand Slam final at the 2022 Australian Open. She will take on World No. 1 and home favorite Ashleigh Barty in Saturday's title clash.

During her post-match press conference, the American said she derived inspiration from watching the legendary Venus and Serena Williams play. She revealed she finds it "surreal" to be playing on the same stage as her tennis heroes.

"Going back and being a young American was watching Venus and Serena play," Collins said. "Those were my favorite matches. I was always looking forward to seeing what they were wearing on court. I would ask my parents to get up early in the morning to watch their night matches."

"To be playing on this stage where so many of my idols played, it's almost surreal. This is just what we all, as kids, dream of doing. So it's just such a special moment for me. I'm just trying to embrace all of it," she added.

When asked to describe how it felt to make the Australian Open final, the 28-year-old admitted to being at a loss for words. She went on to reminisce about her journey to the title clash, which involved back-to-back marathon matches in the third and fourth rounds.

"Feeling great. You know, it's been an incredible journey this tournament. Having a lot of fun on court, a lot of tough opponents, battles out there. To be through to the final is really incredible. I think I'm at a loss for words right now," the 27th seed said.

Danielle Collins pointed out that the emergence of first-time Major winners on the women's tour in recent years has given a sense of belief to the rest of the field.

"I think one of the special things on the women's side of the game is the depth across the board," she said. "There have been so many women in the last couple of years who won Slams that were not expected to win Slams, and I think that gives hope to all of the players. I have used that mentality and just tried to do the best that I can. I have tried to believe in what I'm doing with how I'm playing."

"It's been such a journey and it didn't happen overnight" - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins during the 2022 Australian Open

During her on-court interview after beating Swiatek, Danielle Collins pointed out that she is no overnight sensation. She believes her recent success is the result of years of hard work and early morning tennis sessions she had with her father as a child.

"It's been such a journey and it didn't happen overnight," she said. "It's so many years of hard work and hours on an early age on court. [...] All the early mornings my dad would get up with me and practice before school. It's incredible to be on this stage."

Edited by Arvind Sriram