Former World No. 5 Jimmy Arias recently expressed his thoughts on Holger Rune parting ways with Boris Becker. The American believes that the Dane may have split with the German in haste and out of desperation to reach the top of men's tennis.

The partnership between Rune and Becker came to a premature end on Tuesday (February 6), with the German legend asserting in a social media post that he couldn't fulfill his duties as the Dane's coach due to "professional and private responsibilities".

The World No. 7 also ended his association with Roger Federer's former coach, Severin Luthi, as the latter couldn't accompany him to pro-tour events throughout the season. With Becker and Luthi's departure from his team, the 20-year-old has now switched between the duo, Patrick Mouratoglou, and childhood coach Lars Christensen in the last year.

Former player-turned-Tennis Channel commentator Jimmy Arias tried to unpack Holger Rune's frequent coaching swaps on Wednesday. The American asserted that the Dane has such high expectations from himself that he can't stay grounded and see the process of improving his game through.

Moreover, Arias claimed that Rune could possibly be assigning blame to his coaches for his setbacks - which the American feels is a common theme among all pros.

"What's happening for me is Holger Rune wants to be No. 1 in the world... he wants it right now, this moment, and all of a sudden things have gotten a little bit difficult for him, and he's searching for somebody to give him the answers," Jimmy Arias said on the TC Live Podcast (2:14). "It's never his fault, it's gotta be someone else's fault."

"And this is not just Rune... this is all tennis players that I'm talking about. What's strange is no one really has this coaching care so you gotta do it at the end of the season. Suddenly, we're all doing this in the first couple of weeks."

Holger Rune has not enjoyed great results since runner-up finish at Brisbane International 2024

Holger Rune with the runner-up trophy at the 2024 Brisbane International: Day 8

Holger Rune had a positive start to his 2024 ATP tour season, finishing as the runner-up to former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov at the Brisbane International in January.

The 20-year-old, however, failed to back up the above result at the Australian Open a few weeks later, losing in four sets to the unheralded Arthur Cazaux in the second round.

Rune then enjoyed a good showing during his next tournament campaign at the Montpellier Open, winning his first two matches in straight sets to reach the semifinals. However, the World No. 7's string of bad fortune struck again, as he was forced to retire against Borna Coric in their last-four encounter due to an arm injury.

Incidentally, Holger Rune also came undone by a back injury midway through last year. The Dane failed to win a pro-tour match between Wimbledon and the US Open, following which he enlisted Becker's services. And while he is in better shape now, the World No. 7's recent string of poor results has left a lot to be desired.