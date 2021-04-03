"It's nice but doesn't mean anything" - Jannik Sinner on joining Djokovic, Nadal & Agassi as the only teenage Miami finalists

By beating Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of the Miami Open on Friday, Jannik Sinner became the youngest Masters finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2007. Sinner is also only the third teenager ever to reach the men's final in Miami - after Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.

But while speaking to the press following his victory, the Italian made light of his achievement and pointed out that he still has a long way to go in his career.

"Joining (the list), it feels great obviously," Jannik Sinner said. "But as I always say, I'm 19 and you know, the road to have this big name is long, it's not going to happen in one tournament in one week. It's a long process to (reach) there. I think it's nice to play the final in Miami but it doesn't mean anything, (it doesn't mean) that you are going to win all the tournaments."

Sinner further stressed on the need to keep working on his game, and claimed that neither he nor his team is taking anything for granted.

"The road is long, I know it and my team knows that," the 19-year-old went on. "Obviously it can be a great week for me, it already is a great week for me. But the work has to go on obviously. As I said, it's nice but it doesn't mean anything."

"Just try to improve everyday with the right mentality" - Jannik Sinner on his quick rise

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner will take on World No. 37 Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday. If he ends up lifting the trophy, the Italian will become the third youngest Masters 1000 champion of all time - behind only Rafael Nadal and Michael Chang.

When asked whether it felt 'surreal' to be on the cusp of so many great feats in such a short time, the teenager was measured in his reply.

"Yes, obviously," Jannik Sinner said. "Things can sometimes change very fast. You know, I had a great run at Bergamo, a Challenger, and then I won a couple of tournaments that year (2019) which sometimes can give a little bit of confidence. Obviously you don't think about playing the big tournaments at that point because your ranking is not there. And then sometimes you feel good in some weeks."

Jannik Sinner added that he is not focused on winning a particular trophy or a particular ranking, but instead on the development of his overall game for the future.

"Here (Miami), I felt well from the beginning of the week on court," Sinner said. "I think it's a great result here, but I have one more match in front of me and the other thing is that it doesn't mean anything."

"I mean it's really nice that I'm in a final, to play for a win," he added. "But you know, I just try to improve everyday and for my next years - that is still the main goal. Just trying to practice day after day with the right mentality. And then we will see in the next years or next months what is coming."