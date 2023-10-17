It’s normal for Aryna Sabalenka to have a little bit of down after becoming World No. 1, says Alex Corretja

In Alex Corretja's words, it's normal for Aryna Sabalenka to go through a phase where she doesn't win every match that she plays.

Sabalenka claimed the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings on the back of a runner-up finish at the US Open in September. She crossed Iga Swiatek in the points tally as the Pole went through back-to-back failures, including the ones at Wimbledon and the US Open.

As the World No. 1, Sabalenka took the court for the first time at the China Open. She managed to reach as far as the quarterfinals before she was shown the door by Elena Rybakina.

Alex Corretja commented on her unsuccessful campaign in Beijing suggesting the Belarusian needs some time to assess her position and get used to the burden of expectations as the World No. 1. He said:

"I think you spend so much time thinking and dreaming, practicing, and working to become No. 1 that probably once you achieve that, it’s normal to have a little bit of down, a little bit of relief, a little bit of time to understand what’s going on." (via Eurosport)

"What people expect from you, also fans, also yourself from you when you go on the tournament, how much you think you need to play better because you’re at the best or the No. 1 in the world," the former ATP No. 2 added.

"If Aryna Sabalenka has more points, it doesn't mean she can't lose to anyone anymore" - Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja further suggested if Aryna Sabalenka's focus is on being consistent throughout the season, she can perform well at tournaments that matter the most.

"The important thing in the end is you’ve the consistency the whole year that then you’re capable to be as good as you can in the moments that are more important. If they’re the Slams, if they’re the Masters 1000 or year-end championship, then you need to be ready and give your best," the 1998 ATP Finals winner opined.

Corretja stated that losing to other top players like Elena Rybakina is not worth troubling oneself despite being the top-ranked player.

"Let’s say if you would be No. 3 in the world and you lose in the quarters against [Elena], you won’t be surprised. [Then] Why should you be surprised [when] you’re No. 1? It doesn’t matter if [Aryna Sabalenka] has been more regular through the year and you have more points, doesn’t mean you cannot lose to anyone anymore," the Spaniard said.

Aryna Sabalenka will next play at the WTA Finals scheduled to start on October 29.